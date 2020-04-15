Coronavirus outbreak: School steps in to help slum dwellers amid lockdown

A school has come to the rescue of the slum dwellers in Malwani, Malad during the lockdown. The slum in Malwani is even more economically back ward than Dharavi. Most families here earn their income from daily wage activities like plumbing, carpentry, labour etc and some are rickshaw drivers. Like thousands of other daily wage workers,they are out of jobs and do not have money for food due to the lockdown.

But due to the local Holy Mother English School, they won't go hungry. The school authorities realised that at least 1,250 of their students stayed in the slum. They felt they could reach out to 910 families of these students in the slum using the schools' connections, contacts, and goodwill to connect with their partners, well-wishers and supporters to arrange ration.

They even used the school calendar given to every student to reach out to their parents. They informed them a day before about two daily slots to distribute the ration, from 11 am to 1 pm and from 3 pm to 5 pm. Volunteers were trained to handle the distribution plan as finalised by a core team said Rafique Siddiqui, the founder, chairman and principal of the school.

"Our dedicated staff ran a social media campaign and were able to partner with YouthFeed India and some other NGOs and benevolent individuals to successfully run this campaign for one week from April 5 to 12 and reached out to 910 families. We wish to have at least two more rounds of such distribution in our school so that we can ensure these 910 families have sufficient food till the lock down ends," said Siddiqui.

He said that the government could used this method in the slum belts, distributing ration using the students' calendars.



What was distributed

Item Quantity

1 Rice/wheat 2kg

2 Daal. 1kg

3 Oil 1lt

4 Salt 1kg

5 Sugar 1kg

6 Chilli powder 100gm

7 Dettol soap 2

8 Rin bar 2

