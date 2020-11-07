Schools may reopen post Diwali; parents, teachers criticise move

There may be no more online classes for Stds IX-XII after Diwali, as the state's school education ministry on Friday proposed to reopen schools for these classes from November 23 onwards as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). While a final nod is awaited from CM Uddhav Thackeray, parents and teachers have questioned why the hurry.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Friday, "We have proposed before the Chief Minister to reopen schools for classes IX-XII from November 23, along with SOPs to ensure safety. A final decision will be taken based on approval by the chief minister. While creating required health facilities will be important, parents' permission will also be important," Gaikwad said, adding that HSC and SSC exams will be postponed from February/March to May.



Varsha Gaikwad, school education minister

"Students' benefit and safety will be of the utmost importance while considering the schedule for board exams," Gaikwad added.

Stakeholders upset

There has been constant uncertainty over the reopening of schools. The minister's statement sparked concerns among stakeholders. The most heard argument has been that none of the stakeholders was made part of the decision-making process.

Shivnath Darade, secretary of the Mumbai division of Maharashtra Teachers Association, said, "In Mumbai alone, 270 schools were COVID-19 centres. Some of them still continue to be. How does the government plan to reopen schools by the end of this month?



Parents have asked how schools will enfore social distancing

What is the plan of sanitisation of these schools? The schools which are no longer COVID-19 centres are awaiting sanitisation. Those which have been sanitised saw a poor job being done. What is the hurry to reopen schools when colleges themselves are waiting to reopen? "This is why it is important to have all stakeholders involved in the decision-making process. These decisions cannot be taken sitting in Mantralaya," Darade said.

Teachers pointed out that stakeholders were not involved in the discussions. REPRESENTATION PIC

Darade said that he is constantly receiving queries on the sanitisation of schools and complaints about how the civic body has done a shoddy job. Managements of many government schools have no money to sanitise entire premises.

What about second wave?

Parents too have raised concerns over maintaining social distancing during classes, break times and during travel to school. "Children are bound to gather outside schools. Schools cannot ensure social distancing outside the premises. Online, all 40 students from a class can learn together. How will they study together at regular school? How will they ensure the same level of learning for all? There are more questions than answers," said Anubha Shrivastava, president, India Wide Parents Association.



Anubha Shrivastava, president, India Wide Parents Association

She added that Maharashtra should learn from the experience of other states like Delhi and Andhra Pradesh where schools had to be closed again. "The state government is anyway fearing a second wave after Diwali. Then why the hurry to reopen schools?" Shrivastava said.

'No plan to reopen colleges soon'

Exactly opposite to the school education department's stand, the State Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Friday said there is no date or plan to reopen colleges as yet. The University Grants Commission (UGC), too, has issued guidelines to think of reopening after Diwali vacation. "The department will take a decision on this after Diwali. A meeting will be held between the vice-chancellors of all state universities and the CM. Suggestions of the Disaster Management committee will also be taken into," said Samant during a press conference.

Taunting the Centre, Samant added, "Thankfully, the UGC has given states this liberty to take decisions where universities have to consult respective state governments. I hope this directive does not change the way the exam-related circular had changed from April to July."

