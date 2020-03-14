Scientist SRK meets RK's superhero?

After the debacle of Zero (2018), Shah Rukh Khan is taking his own sweet time in choosing his next. But his fans can seek comfort in the fact that King Khan will be seen on the big screen, courtesy Karan Johar's production, Brahmastra. While little has been known about the superstar's cameo in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, mid-day has now learnt that he plays a scientist in Ayan Mukerji's superhero drama.

"Shah Rukh's character is one of the key highlights of the film and comes at a crucial point in the narrative. The film is a mix of fantasy and mythology, and it will be interesting to see how his scientist character helps Ranbir's Shiva in his quest," reveals a source. Apparently, Khan, who has already shot for his portion, sports a distinct look in the December release. "He will be seen flaunting a salt-and-pepper look, and a beard," adds the source.

mid-day reached out to Dharma Productions, which did not respond till the time of going to press.

