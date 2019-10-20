Sealed with a Kiss! Sunny Leone wishes hubby Daniel Weber on his birthday with an intimate post
As Daniel Weber celebrated his 41st birthday on October 20, wife Sunny Leone wished him with an intimate post on Instagram.
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have been married for over eight years, and the couple, over the last few years, has been spotted multiple times at their children's playschool and even private lunches and dinners. Today, as Weber celebrated his 41st birthday, Leone took to her Instagram post and wished her husband with an intimate post. Take a look:
It may have been an intimate post but it was definitely not an intimate affair. They celebrated the occasion with their team cum family, accompanied by their adorable toddlers. Have a look:
In July 2017, the couple adopted its first child from Latur, Maharashtra, named Nisha, and in 2018, they became proud parents of twin boys through surrogacy, Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. Leone has permanently shifted to Mumbai and shifted to her new house last year in September on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
She has even acted in films like Jism 2 and Ragini MMS 2, and also had a special song in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees. It has been a while since we saw her on the celluloid, but hope we can see her soon.
-
Born on May 13, 1981, Sunny Leone, a Canadian-born Indian-American actress and model, is a former adult film industry star. Before entering the adult film industry, Sunny Leone had worked in a German bakery, an automotive oil change speciality shop, a tax and retirement firm and also studied to become a nurse. Sunny was her nickname (she was born Karanjit Kaur Vohra) and Leone was picked by Bob Guccione, former owner of Penthouse magazine. (All photos/mid-day archives and Instagram)
-
2012's Jism 2 was Sunny Leone's Bollywood debut. She was signed by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who approached her when he was a celebrity contestant on Bigg Boss. It speciality by Pooja Bhatt, who co-produced the film with Dino Morea and opened to mixed critical reception but was a box-office success.
In picture: Sunny Leone with her Jism 2 co-star Randeep Hooda.
-
Following the success of Jism 2, Sunny Leone starred in horror-thriller Ragini MMS 2 (2014), which too turned out to be a box office hit. The song Baby Doll, picturised on Sunny and crooned by Kanika Kapoor, was quite popular. She was the most searched celebrity on Google the same year.
In picture: Daniel Weber, Sunny Leone's husband, helping out his wife during a photo shoot.
-
Sunny Leone later worked in films such as Jackpot, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Mastizaade and Tera Intezaar in which she co-starred with Arbaaz Khan. Her item numbers in Shootout At Wadala, Hate Story 2, Kannada films DK and Luv U Alia, Dongari ka Raja, Raees, Baadshaho, Telugu film Current Theega and others are noteworthy.
-
Sunny Leone also starred in her biopic - Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, web-series streaming on the OTT platform ZEE5. The show became one of the most-watched web-series on the platform. The biopic revolved around the journey of Sunny Leone, who was born as Karenjit Kaur in a middle-class Sikh family in Canada. It traced her transition from being a little girl to becoming an adult film actress and from there to her rise in Bollywood.
-
Sunny Leone had her first kiss at age 11! The actress made several personal revelations during one of her interviews in which she confessed to having lost her virginity when she was 16, when she was dating a basketball player. Sunny discovered her bisexuality when she was 18-years-old but maintains that she prefers men.
-
Sunny Leone got married in 2011. Not many know that Sunny's husband, Daniel Weber, is a musician. He's part of a band, The Disparrows.
-
When asked in an interview if wife Sunny Leone's stardom overshadows his career as a musician, Daniel Weber said, "I love building her brand and seeing it grow. When I am ready to write an album and the band can focus, we get together. Sunny's star power only inspires me to work harder."
In picture: Sunny Leone celebrated 10 years of togetherness with husband Daniel Weber of posting this picture wherein they are both seen sharing a liplock. Sunny wrote, "10 years and still find time for a smooch!! Lol (sic)."
-
Before meeting hubby Daniel Weber, Sunny Leone was engaged to Matt Erikson, a vice-president of marketing at Playboy Enterprises but called it off in 2008. She dated comedian Russell Peters for some time.
-
On April 10, 2019, Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary.
Pictured: Last year, the couple had celebrated their wedding anniversary at Gurudwara in Los Angeles. Both Sunny and Daniel is seen in a traditional Indian attires in the photo shared by Sunny. Daniel is all smiling in a sherwani, while Sunny looks like a perfect bride in the red attire. Sunny captioned it, "yrs ago we vowed in front of God to always love each other no matter what life throws at us! I can say that I love you more today then I did that day! We are on this crazy journey of life together! Love you so much @dirrty99 Happy Anniversary!! (sic)"
-
Sunny and Daniel surprised everyone in 2017 when they announced that they had adopted a baby girl named Nisha from Latur. The couple sprang another surprise in March 2018 by announcing that they had expanded their family by including two more children - sons Noah and Asher - via surrogacy.
-
On adopting Nisha, Sunny said, "We decided almost two years ago that we will adopt because we are volunteers at times with different orphanages and shelters and especially one in particular which is St. Catherine's Home. We loved that every single woman was a volunteer who helped the children and there were so many babies there. They have taken girls who have been trafficked, children who have been trafficked, children who have HIV. Just seeing that glimpse touches you. There are so many children who want parents. We had that room in our heart, financially and in our home, so everything fell into place."
-
Sunny Leone took to her Instagram account in April (2018), to share a heartwarming photo of herself with daughter Nisha Kaur Weber. The photo showed Sunny wrapping Nisha in her jacket. Sunny captioned it, "I promise with every ounce of my heart, soul and body to protect you from everything and everyone who is evil in this world. Even if that means giving my life for your safety. Every child in the world should feel safe against the evil hurtful people. Let's hold our children a little closer to us! Protect at all costs!!!! (sic)." Sunny's post arrived in the wake of the nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of an eight-year-old child in Kathua.
-
While sharing the news of their twins, in March 2018, Sunny Leone posted this picture of herself with husband Daniel, daughter Nisha and their sons named Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. Sunny captioned the image, "God's Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possibly be having 3children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber, and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family. We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone! (sic)"
-
Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber are hands-on parents, when it comes to looking after their kids. For Daniel, embracing fatherhood has been a big but beautiful change. "I believe I am extremely a hands-on father. For instance today, the reason we are on a call at 2.30 p.m. is because at 1.30 p.m., I pick-up my daughter from school every day and at 2 p.m I read her a book and at 2.15 p.m., she takes a nap and at 2.30 p.m., I am on a call with you. So how has it changed me? Well, everything in my life revolves around what my kids are doing."
-
To mark the Jewish festival of lights, Hanukkah, Sunny Leone posted this picture, in 2018, with husband Daniel Weber and kids, Nisha, Noah and Asher on social media. She wrote, "Happy Hanukkah everyone. Love the Webers. Heh heh (sic)." Daniel, who is a Jew, also shared the photo.
-
On Children's Day 2018, Sunny Leone took to social media to spread the special message of "conquering the world" with the children's "love". In the picture, standing on the balcony, Sunny is seen holding Nisha in her arms and taking in the view. She wrote, "Happy Children's day!! Conquer the world with your love and light little ones!! (sic)"
-
Sunny Leone says motherhood has changed her. "I have changed and evolved but I believe (it has happened) for the better. I look at all three of them and am completely, utterly in love with them," she said.
-
With three toddlers to give attention to, when asked if she thinks her career can slow down, she said, "I believe I am the best mother I can be if I am working and spending time with them. I love my job and I hope my children grow up to be just as hardworking as my husband and I."
-
Sunny and Daniel have scheduled their time carefully so that the kids do not ever feel a lack of attention, care or love.
-
Sunny Leone has time and again expressed that her husband Daniel Weber is her pillar of strength. The musician also says there is not even one aspect of his life wherein he doesn't seek his star wife's opinion.
In picture: Sunny Leone on the sets of her Malayalam debut film Veeramadevi.
-
As Sunny Leone turned a year older today, her husband Daniel took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of his children with wife and wrote: "So many things to write and so much that comes to mind that it’s impossible to express in a post!!! You are the greatest , warmest, kindest human I have ever met !!! I have watched you do more for others than yourself over and over in life !!! I have been by your side through every crazy Journey and road we choose to travel on !!! Happy Birthday and Happy Mother’s Day to the greatest women on earth !!! I love you forever !!! You are still the sexiest women EVER !!! Xoxo"
-
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are truly setting couple as well as parenting goals for the next-generation. What do you think?
Here's wishing Sunny Leone a very happy birthday!
It's Sunny Leone's birthday today! From adult films to Bollywood, Sunny Leone has certainly come a long way. The actress married to Daniel Weber in 2011, and they have three children, a daughter Nisha Kaur Weber, who was adopted in 2017 from Latur and twin sons Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. As Sunny turns a year older, we take a look at her journey through candid pictures with her husband and kids.
