Sealed with a Kiss! Sunny Leone wishes hubby Daniel Weber on his birthday with an intimate post

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have been married for over eight years, and the couple, over the last few years, has been spotted multiple times at their children's playschool and even private lunches and dinners. Today, as Weber celebrated his 41st birthday, Leone took to her Instagram post and wished her husband with an intimate post. Take a look:

It may have been an intimate post but it was definitely not an intimate affair. They celebrated the occasion with their team cum family, accompanied by their adorable toddlers. Have a look:

In July 2017, the couple adopted its first child from Latur, Maharashtra, named Nisha, and in 2018, they became proud parents of twin boys through surrogacy, Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. Leone has permanently shifted to Mumbai and shifted to her new house last year in September on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

She has even acted in films like Jism 2 and Ragini MMS 2, and also had a special song in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees. It has been a while since we saw her on the celluloid, but hope we can see her soon.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates