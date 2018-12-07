Sean Penns documentary on Jamal Khashoggi's murder

international

Aktay, who was a friend of Khashoggi's, was the first to alert authorities that the journalist disappeared inside the consulate

Sean Penn. Pic/AFP

A Turkish official says Sean Penn is in Turkey working on a documentary about the slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Yasin Aktay, an adviser to Turkey's president, tells The Associated Press on Thursday that the two-time Oscar winner interviewed him in Ankara as part of his "preliminary preparations" for the documentary before leaving for Istanbul where he was due to meet with Khashoggi's Turkish fiancée. Turkish media showed Penn filming in front of the consulate building on Wednesday.

The Washington Post columnist who was critical of the Saudi crown prince was killed by Saudi agents on October 2 after arriving to handle routine paperwork. Aktay, who was a friend of Khashoggi's, was the first to alert authorities that the journalist disappeared inside the consulate.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever