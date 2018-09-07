Section 377 Verdict: Excerpts from the Supreme Court's judgment

national

What makes life meaningful is love. The right that makes us human is the right to love

Leila Seth,

First woman CJ of a state HC and Vikram Seth's mother

"What makes life meaningful is love. The right that makes us human is the right to love. To criminalize the expression of that right is profoundly cruel and inhumane. To acquiesce in such criminalization or, worse, to recriminalize it, is to display the very opposite of compassion. To show exaggerated deference to a majoritarian Parliament when the matter is one of fundamental rights is to display judicial pusillanimity, for there is no doubt, that in the constitutional scheme, it is the judiciary that is the ultimate interpreter."

Leonard Cohen's Democracy

Democracy, it's coming through a hole in the air It's coming from the feel That it ain't exactly real Or it's real, but it ain't exactly there From the wars against disorder From the sirens night and day From the fires of the homeless From the ashes of the gay Democracy is coming...

Oscar Wilde's 1895 defence of gay love

"The love that dare not speak its name" in this century is such a great affection of an elder for a younger man as there was between David and Jonathan, such as Plato made the very basis of his philosophy, and such as you find in the sonnets of Michelangelo and Shakespeare. It is that deep spiritual affection that is as pure as it is perfect... It is beautiful, it is fine, it is the noblest form of affection. There is nothing unnatural about it.

