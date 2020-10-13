Security forces recover arms, ammunition in Jammu & Kashmir border town

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Security forces recovered arms and ammunition on Tuesday from Teetwal border town of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The police said the security forces, including the army and the local police recovered five pistols along with 10 magazines and 138 rounds from a bag which was 'suspiciously' lying in the Teetwal area.

"Local police post at Teetwal received information about the presence of a bag containing suspicious material in village Gundi Shart.

"A joint team of police and army's 6 JAK rifle conducted a search at the spot.

"During the search, a bag containing five 9mm pistols, 10 magazines, 138 rounds and two biscuit packets were recovered.

"A case has been registered and investigation has started", police said.

