Security tightened at BHU campus post shooting incident

Following the shooting incident inside Banaras Hindu University (BHU) premises late on Tuesday, in which one student lost his life, more forces have been deployed by the state administration in the campus.



Gaurav Singh, an MCA student, was shot at by a group of miscreants while he was talking to his friends in front of Birla Hostel inside the university complex.



The victim later succumbed to his injuries, according to the police.



"We have arrested four people in this matter. It was a case of personal enmity," said Anil Kumar Singh, Circle Officer, Varanasi Cantt.



Gaurav's father Rakesh Singh is a worker at the BHU.

