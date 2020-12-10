Security up in Gurugram as farmers' plan to block Delhi-Jaipur National Highway

Police personnel stand guard during a nationwide general strike called by farmers to protest against the recent agricultural laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Noida. Pic/AFP

After farmers decided to intensify their agitation in support of their demands, Gurugram Police on Thursday beefed up security at several traffic junctions, toll plazas and Delhi-Haryana border areas in view of protesters' plan to block the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway during the week.

"We have also beefed up security arrangements at border points in view of ongoing farmers' protests. We have issued an advisory to all officials concerned to take necessary precautionary measures in view of plans to block the expressway and toll plaza," ACP (Headquarters) Usha Kundu said.

Police officials have been asked to intensify patrolling in all sensitive locations, especially in border areas and Kherki Daula toll plaza so as to prevent any untoward incident.

While the farmers' protest continued for the 15th day on Thursday, Gurugram Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for crucial traffic points like Kapdiwas border, Bilaspur Chowk, Panchgaon Chowk, Manesar Chowk, Kherki Daula toll plaza, Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, and Shankar Chowk on the National Highway-48.

The farmer's unions had said that after blocking the Singhu, Tikri, Chilla and Ghazipur interstate border points connecting Delhi to Ambala, Hisar, Noida and Ghaziabad (both in Uttar Pradesh) respectively, they will block the Delhi-Jaipur highway or National Highway 48 that connects Delhi to Rajasthan via Haryana.

The action will not only further disrupt Delhi's supply chains, but will also put pressure on commuters who may face huge traffic congestion on December 12.

"The police has already tightened security and made appropriate arrangements to prevent any untoward incident. Also, nearly 2,000 police personnel have been deployed in sensitive locations in the district. The Gurugram police is also keeping in touch with counterparts in adjoining districts and state's police to monitor the movement of vehicles and people," Kundu added.

The district police resumed on Thursday checking of suspicious vehicles. It also put up barricades on carriageway and state highways to check vehicles entering Gurugram district. A large number of security personnel, including senior police officers, were deployed in all sensitive locations.

Police officials are visiting the toll plaza and border areas to take stock of the ground situation.

"Amid the farmer's calls to block the expressway and Kherki Daula toll plaza, the Gurugram police is already on high alert. Security forces, including police personnel, rapid action force and others, have been deputed across the district," the ACP said.

