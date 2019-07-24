See it to believe it! Rahul Bose pays Rs 442.50 bill for two bananas

bollywood

Rahul Bose's video where he is seen talking about paying a bill of whopping Rs 442.50 for two bananas is going viral. Check it out

A snapshot from Rahul Bose's video shared on Twitter

Rahul Bose, who was staying at a five-star hotel in Chandigarh, was charged Rs 442.50 for ordering two bananas. Clearly finding the pricing exorbitant, Bose shared a video on Twitter complaining about the unreasonable bill. In the video, the actor claimed that he ordered two bananas while working out in the hotel gym and received the bananas when he got back to the room.

But, he was disappointed to see besides them a bill of Rs 442.50, that included GST. Moreover, the bananas were listed as "Fruit Platter" in the bill.

Check out the video right here, which has been captioned - "You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings", by the actor!

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

Needless to say, Twitterati had hilarious reactions to give on the video. Here's what netizens commented on Rahul Bose's video:

Rahul ji If you can’t afford five stars don’t stay in them. — Himanshu Jain (@himanshujainon) July 22, 2019

Its not just banana..its called ullu Banana..ð¤ — SOUMYA RANJAN (@soumya_tweet) July 23, 2019

gold plated Bananas ? — àªàª¡àª àªàª¾ à¤à¤¡à¤ à¤à¤¹à¤¾ à®µà®²à¯à®µà®¾à®© à®¤à¯à®¨à¯à®°à¯ (@KadakChaa) July 22, 2019

Rahul be like pic.twitter.com/056xngddOq — Abu Talha (@WolverineT41148) July 23, 2019

So you chose to stay in the most expensive room category of one of the most expensive hotel chains... And then cry foul for them charging you bananas! How's 25k a night worth when its double the monthly salary of many? They charge because you pay... Simple!! — Dr. Ravi Mehta (@thedrugdoc) July 23, 2019

Ama yaar, tum kele bhi 5 star mai khaoge? Kisi thele wale se lekar kha liya hota to us gareeb ka bhi bhala ho gaya hota — Anuj Kumar Singh (@anujsingh001) July 24, 2019

So a dozen would cost 2700/- !!!

In that case in India crores of families couldnt buy a dozen of bananas even after day night labour for 30 days...

The real truth of divirsities of our country...

Well shared an worthy clip...

Thanks to you Dear Mr.Bose

Respect

Regards

AD — Anerbban Dutta (@ANERBBANDUTTA) July 22, 2019

Rahul Bose is known for films like English, August, Mr. and Mrs. Iyer, Chameli, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and 15 Park Avenue. He was last seen in the 2018 film Vishwaroopam 2. The actor has worked in Bengali, English, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi films.

