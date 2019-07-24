Search

See it to believe it! Rahul Bose pays Rs 442.50 bill for two bananas

Published: Jul 24, 2019, 12:20 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Rahul Bose's video where he is seen talking about paying a bill of whopping Rs 442.50 for two bananas is going viral. Check it out

A snapshot from Rahul Bose's video shared on Twitter

Rahul Bose, who was staying at a five-star hotel in Chandigarh, was charged Rs 442.50 for ordering two bananas. Clearly finding the pricing exorbitant, Bose shared a video on Twitter complaining about the unreasonable bill. In the video, the actor claimed that he ordered two bananas while working out in the hotel gym and received the bananas when he got back to the room.

But, he was disappointed to see besides them a bill of Rs 442.50, that included GST. Moreover, the bananas were listed as "Fruit Platter" in the bill.

Check out the video right here, which has been captioned - "You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings", by the actor!

Needless to say, Twitterati had hilarious reactions to give on the video. Here's what netizens commented on Rahul Bose's video:

Rahul Bose is known for films like English, August, Mr. and Mrs. Iyer, Chameli, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and 15 Park Avenue. He was last seen in the 2018 film Vishwaroopam 2. The actor has worked in Bengali, English, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi films.

