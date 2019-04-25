Viral video: Twitterati loves two women who dance to Aap Jaisa Koi in sarees

hatke

This video of two women dancing to 'Aap Jaisa Koi' in sarees has taken the internet by storm

Pic/Screengrab

Sarees are that one fashion staple that everyone loves but it has mostly become an outfit which one wears only on certain occasions. Although there is much effort required in wearing a saree, the elegance that it provides cannot be compared with any other outfit.

However, this video of two women dancing to the tunes of Aap Jaisa Koi in sarees is the best thing that you will see today.

Also read: Couple recreates iconic Manoj Kumar-Hema Malini scene, Twitter in splits!

A twitter user posted the video on Twitter and wrote, "We women love saree and freak in it too !!! @taslimanasreen check it out, they having a ball of a time in saree ... and it’s not any special occasion..."

We women love saree and freak in it too !!! @taslimanasreen check it out , they having ball of a time in saree ... and it’s not any special occasion... pic.twitter.com/oDFZV7AkwH — Mysterious Me ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@roykajal) April 22, 2019

The user had also tagged a well-known author, Taslima Nasreen in her post who is famous for her love for sarees and has often tweeted about it too.

Although it is a bit difficult for some to dance in sarees, these two ladies have nailed every step.

Such a heartwarming, freeing video! — Shubhrastha (@Shubhrastha) April 23, 2019

This is so so lovely. Graceful and yet so ecstatic . Nothing beats Saree. ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Jaagte Raho Jaideep Bhattacharjee ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@jaideepb) April 23, 2019

Absolutely!! They are just simply enjoying and it's reflecting on their facial expression... Thanks for sharing this ðÂÂÂ — Bhaskar G ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@Bhaskarg77G) April 23, 2019

Twitterati was impressed and were all praise for the two women.

Also read: Air hostess raps safety instructions on flight, passengers beatbox

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates