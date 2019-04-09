Viral video: Air hostess raps safety instructions on flight, passengers beatbox

international

All the passengers and crew members enjoyed themselves and took an active part in the safety instructions as the air hostess began rapping

Pic/Screengrab

A lot of us actually repeat what the air hostess is about to say because we more or less have learnt the announcement, but what this flight attendant from Southwest Airline did will take you by surprise.

Flight attendant Adele found an innovative way to attract everybody's attention as she rapped (yes that's right) the safety instructions.

The passengers also began to beatbox (making beat sounds with the mouth) with her for a while and became a part of it. The video of the flight from Los Angeles to Utah has gone viral.

At the beginning of the video, Adele is heard asking the passengers to help with the beatboxing part. She is heard saying, " Stomp, stomp, clap, stomp, stomp, clap... My name is Adele and I'd like to say, we are on our way. So fasten your seat belts, make'em nice and tight. You better do'em good, we're gonna check if they're right."

"Seat back and trays, locked and upright. Pretty soon the ground will be out of sight. Laptop and computers powered down and stored away. Are you ready to go? What do you say? Welcome aboard, SWA," she adds.

All the passengers and crew members enjoyed themselves and took an active part in the safety instructions.

