See photo: Aarti Chabria and husband Visharad Beedassy celebrate first wedding anniversary

It was actress Aarti Chabria and husband Visharad Beedassy first wedding anniversary on June 23, 2020. The actress, who married the Mauritius-based chartered accountant and tax consultant last year, took to Instagram to share a post on the occasion, along with an oh-so-romantic picture with her husband.

In her Instagram post, Aarti is seen lying with her husband Visharad on the lovely Mauritius beach, gazing in each other's eyes. Aarti wrote in the caption, "Oh! How 1 year has flown by, it feels like yesterday that we were lying on the beaches of #Mauritius. Happy Anniversary to Us MY LOVE! May God bless us and protect our love. [sic]"

Check out Aarti Chabria's romantic post for her husband:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aarti Chabria Beedassy (@aartichabria) onJun 23, 2020 at 4:17am PDT

Zilla Ghaziabad director Anand Kumar commented on the post. He wrote, "OMG it's one year? Just a blink of eye n the year passed by .. Great to see you both rocking ..Many congratulations to you both have a great year ahead."

Actor Manav Vij too congratulated the couple.

Aarti Chabria had revealed that she had given up on the idea that she would find her Mr Right, though her family were affirmed that one day, she would find her soulmate. "I feel it is because of my family's blessings that I found Visharad because he is everything that I had ever dreamt of. I am extremely lucky to have found him after a long wait. He is a chartered accountant and an international tax consultant," said Aarti in an interview, last year.

The couple got engaged in March 2019 and in an intimate ceremony got married on June 23, 2019.

On Wednesday, Aarti took to Instagram to thank everyone for the wishes on their first wedding anniversary. Here's what the actress wrote on Instagram, "Thank you, everyone, for all your wishes and blessings. For all those who made the effort to call us and wish us, and for all those messages, comments and posts.. for our first wedding anniversary. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for each one. God bless all those people looking out for their perfect soulmate too - May they find their true loves at the earliest. [sic]"

Last seen on the big screen in Dus Tola (2010) and on television on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (2011) and on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (2013), Chabria turned director with the short film, Mumbai Varanasi Express, which bagged honours on the festival circuit. However, post-marriage, Aarti has been staying away from the limelight. Nevertheless, she keeps her fans updated by sharing her pictures on Instagram.

