See photo: Aarti Chabria and husband Visharad Beedassy celebrate first wedding anniversary
"How one year has flown by, it feels like yesterday that we were lying on the beaches of Mauritius," Aarti Chabria posted a sweet message for her husband Visharad Beedassy on their first wedding anniversary
It was actress Aarti Chabria and husband Visharad Beedassy first wedding anniversary on June 23, 2020. The actress, who married the Mauritius-based chartered accountant and tax consultant last year, took to Instagram to share a post on the occasion, along with an oh-so-romantic picture with her husband.
In her Instagram post, Aarti is seen lying with her husband Visharad on the lovely Mauritius beach, gazing in each other's eyes. Aarti wrote in the caption, "Oh! How 1 year has flown by, it feels like yesterday that we were lying on the beaches of #Mauritius. Happy Anniversary to Us MY LOVE! May God bless us and protect our love. [sic]"
Check out Aarti Chabria's romantic post for her husband:
View this post on Instagram
Zilla Ghaziabad director Anand Kumar commented on the post. He wrote, "OMG it's one year? Just a blink of eye n the year passed by .. Great to see you both rocking ..Many congratulations to you both have a great year ahead."
Actor Manav Vij too congratulated the couple.
Aarti Chabria had revealed that she had given up on the idea that she would find her Mr Right, though her family were affirmed that one day, she would find her soulmate. "I feel it is because of my family's blessings that I found Visharad because he is everything that I had ever dreamt of. I am extremely lucky to have found him after a long wait. He is a chartered accountant and an international tax consultant," said Aarti in an interview, last year.
The couple got engaged in March 2019 and in an intimate ceremony got married on June 23, 2019.
On Wednesday, Aarti took to Instagram to thank everyone for the wishes on their first wedding anniversary. Here's what the actress wrote on Instagram, "Thank you, everyone, for all your wishes and blessings. For all those who made the effort to call us and wish us, and for all those messages, comments and posts.. for our first wedding anniversary. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for each one. God bless all those people looking out for their perfect soulmate too - May they find their true loves at the earliest. [sic]"
Last seen on the big screen in Dus Tola (2010) and on television on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (2011) and on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (2013), Chabria turned director with the short film, Mumbai Varanasi Express, which bagged honours on the festival circuit. However, post-marriage, Aarti has been staying away from the limelight. Nevertheless, she keeps her fans updated by sharing her pictures on Instagram.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
Born on November 21, 1982, Aarti Chabria started her career as a model doing advertisements at the age of 3 years. She did her first advertisement for Farex. It was a print ad. Aarti won the Miss India Worldwide 2000 pageant, after which she appeared in music videos like 'Nasha hi Nasha hai' for Sukhwinder Singh, 'Chaahat' for Harry Anand, 'Meri Madhubala' for Avdooth Gupte, 'Roothe hue ho Kyo' for Adnan Sami. (All photos: Aarti Chabria's Instagram account)
-
Believe it or not! The child in the picture is Aarti Chhabria. She posted this photo on Instagram and wrote, "#childmodel #guesswho #farex ad days #childhoodmemories #throwback #bachpan #chubbycheeks #dimplechin #rosylips #poser #tvc #babyme #oldalbum"
-
Aarti Chabria is best remembered as Akshay Kumar's heroine in Awaara Paagal Deewana (2002). However, Aarti made her debut with Lajja, after which she appeared in Awaara Paagal Deewana and Tumse Achcha Kaun Haiin. She was also part of films such as Shaadi No.1, Shootout At Lokhandwala and Partner.
-
Aarti Chabria enjoys writing poetry. She had once told mid-day, "I write poetries. But only in English though, and sometimes I do have people frowning at me when I tell them that. But guys, I just can't write in Hindi. Most of my poems revolve around the theme of love. I guess we've all had that special someone at some point who has impacted our lives in a big way."
In picture: Aarti Chabria looks wonderful in this breezy picture! She captioned it, "Life is 10% what happens and 90% how you react to it...... "Even if I break... I'll be shining".. said the Glow stick.... "Get used to it!" #smile #swagger #shine #quoteoftheday #quotes #quote #life [sic]"
-
Aarti Chabria further added, "I also love writing on important issues that concern us as a society. For instance, I had written a piece on politicians trying to buy celebrities to campaign for them. This is one issue that had been troubling me at a point."
In picture: Aarti Chabria with her brother Abhishek. She captioned this picture, "My all time favourite company.. and the #applyofmyeye @abhishekchabria [sic]"
-
Aarti Chabria further added, "I was inundated with offers to campaign for politicians who were willing to give me huge sums of money for the job. I had to politely decline because I feel that leaders aren't products that we can endorse. And after the 26/11 attacks we've all had reason to doubt their credibility. Considering how impressionable some of our fans are, it wouldn't be right to sell our opinions for a price."
In picture: Aarti Chabria shows off her perfect bikini body in this photo from a shoot. She wrote alongside the picture, "The #cure for anything is #saltwater - #SWEAT #TEARS or the #SEA * #beach #sunandsand #bada*s #sexy #waterbaby #miami [sic]"
-
Aarti Chabria loves blogging. "Like many others in the Bollywood industry, I also enjoy blogging. That is my way of connecting with my audience and fans. Lately however, I haven't had the time to blog, but hopefully I'll be on track soon," she said.
In pic: Aarti Chabria shows off her curves in a striped black-and-white bikini. She captioned the photo, "#sunshine - my favourite #accessory #southbeach #miami #imissyou #bikini #beachbabe #stripes #blackandwhite [sic]"
-
Talking about her equation with her mother Sunita, Aarti had told mid-day, "My mother got married at the age of 18 and I was born immediately after nine months. So my mother and I are more friends than mother-daughter. I have talked to her about my first crush, the first time I took a cigarette in my hand with her and shared many other secrets with her."
In picture: Aarti Chabria poses with her mother Sunita.
-
The best part is that it never backfired on her. "We share a mutual respect for each other because of which I never do things that I can't tell my mom. I am so blessed that I have my mom as my friend, philosopher and guide!" she said.
In picture: Aarti Chabria posted this then-and-now snapshot on the occasion of Children's Day. She wrote, "The creative adult is the child who survived - Ursula K Le Guin #happychildrensday #mischeviouseyes #childhoodphoto #throwback #smilingfromeartoear #childrensday #quotes #quoteoftheday [sic]"
-
Aarti Chabria who is 38 now, looks fit and fab. When asked about her diet plans, she said unabashedly, "Actresses are not supposed to eat calorie-laden foods like ice cream, but I've never been able to say no to it."
-
You'll always find a tub of some yummy ice cream in Aarti Chhabria's refrigerator because she can't resist ice cream!
In picture: When Aarti Chabria played Holi with her friends. She captioned the image, "#throwback my favourite #holi picture (even though I have a whole bottle of coconut oil on my body & hair) [sic]"
-
"I live to eat. Life's too short to contain yourself from indulging in the things you love, and ice cream is one of them. I just can't stop at one," said Aarti.
In picture: Aarti Chabria sizzles in swimwear and turns up the heat with this stunning black-and-white picture.
-
Talking about her love for Ice cream, Aarti Chabria said, "I like all varieties of ice cream, from the cheapest to the most expensive. In fact, I'm a candy person and love strawberry and mango flavoured candies. The butterscotch and praline combo too is a big hit with me. And yes, I just love eating kulfi."
In picture: Aarti Chabria pouts for a selfie. She captioned the photo, "Cause theres nothing more beautiful than the way the ocean refuses to stop kissing the shore line,no matter how many times its sent away...' #neverendinglovestory #eternallove #kisses #ocean #sunsets #seashore #lovers #quotes #peace #romance #truelove [sic]"
-
Aarti Chabria is a curd lover too. "You'll also catch me gorging on all types of curds. Dahiwala Chawal (curd rice) with salt and rai ka tadka is just perfect. I love curd and have it with almost every meal."
In picture: Aarti Chabria enjoys a cruise in a sexy yellow bikini.
-
Talking about her diet plan, Aarti Chabria said, "My breakfast is the heaviest meal of the day with cornflakes and milk, poached eggs, prunes and dates, while my lunch is made up of dal, sabzi and roti and I try to avoid carbs post 7pm."
In picture: Aarti Chabria doesn't shy away from showing off her toned body in a bikini. She captioned the image, "#chillinlikeavillain #farfarawayland #yellowbikini #cruise #happiness #adriaticsea"
-
Coming back to the work front, Aarti Chhabria made her Television debut with reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 4. In fact, she even emerged as the winner of the season.
In picture: Aarti Chabria hugs her grandmother in this lovely picture. She captioned the photo, "My Living God: My Nany"
-
Talking about her experience in the show, she told mid-day, in an old interview, "The experience of roughing it out has made me tougher and has helped me overcome my fear of fire, darkness and claustrophobia. There was a stunt where I was buried in a coffin with hundred rats under heaps of sand. I felt like I was never going to come out of the coffin, which led to breathlessness. And to add to it, the rats were all over my body sniffing; it took me days to shake off the wet sensation! I kept chanting the Hanuman Chalisa like a possessed woman."
In picture: Aarti Chabria shares this picture with her brother Abhishek on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. She wrote a special message alongwith the photo that read, "My baby! Happy Rakshabandhan @abhishekchabria I laaaaaaaabbbb you soooo muchhhhhhh! Bless from the core of my heart all the love, happiness, good health, success and awesome travel... Your the bestt brother in the whole (sic)!"
-
In 2013, she participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (season 6). The season was hosted by Kapil Sharma and Maniesh Paul, and judged by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Remo D'Souza.
In picture: Aarti Chabria attended the wedding reception of Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay looking gorgeous in traditional attire.
-
In 2016, Aarti Chabria returned to the showbiz, as she turned director with short film Mumbai Varanasi Express.
In picture: Aarti Chabria looks beautiful in this no make-up picture. She captioned the photo, "One with nature.."
-
Though Aarti's acting career never took off, her debut directorial won her accolades and awards! She won several awards for Mumbai Varanasi Express at Film Festivals across the world such as Kolkata Shorts International Film Festival (2016), Jaipur International Film Festival (2017), International Festival Of Short Films On Culture & Tourism (2017) and North Carolina South Asian Film Festival (2017).
In picture: Aarti Chabria captioned the image, "Everyone sees what you appear to be, few experience who you really are... #justathought"
-
On June 23, 2019, Aarti Chabria tied the knot with Visharad Beedassy in a hush-hush ceremony. The actor had got engaged to the Mauritius-based chartered accountant and tax consultant in March, 2019. (Picture courtesy/AartiChabriaFC's Instagram account)
-
In an interview with a leading daily, the actress revealed the details about her marriage and Visharad. She was also asked if she will shift base to Mauritius after tying the knot. The actress said in an interview earlier: "I am happy that we will be staying in India after marriage because I can continue my work here, and also be closer to family and friends."
In picture: Recent photo of Aarti Chabria, she shared on her Instagram account.
-
Here's taking a look at some loved-up pictures of Aarti with her husband:
Aarti captioned this image: You are the #universe in ecstatic motion! Happy Birthday my LOVE #happybirthday #love #wishmyvish #aarvish
-
Aarti shared this picture and wrote alongside: If I could be reborn, I wouldn't waste a single day of my life without this man in my life! So blessed to find a love so pure. Words would not do justice to what I feel for him... His precious heart, his mind, his soul, his voice, his laugh, his gazing eyes... There's a reason I was made to wait so long to find him... So I could value it all. There's always a reason.... why things happen, and why they don't. I bless my past and I bless my present, Amen! #nevergiveup on finding your #soulmate You could be 1 day away from finding 'the one'! Just make sure u believe you are fully ready and feel whole in yourself first. Needy people will always attract the same vibration. So fill yourself up first with the things u love, be happy, work out, play a sport, meet ur friends, meditate, and move ur attention from searching to just being at ur happiest - and u know what?! He or she will walk in just then!!!! #thursday #gyaan #motivation.
-
Aarti shared this picture and wrote alongside, "Song playing in my head when I see you..
Yes #yellow also happens to be my favourite colour. "Look at the stars. Look how they shine for you. And everything you do. Yeah they were all yellow. I came along. I wrote a song for you. And all the things you do. And it was called "Yellow"..."
-
"May each one of you seeing this find your true love and if you already have your love, may you both be extremely blessed and happy always.. #blessed #love #romantic #jaibajrangbali #goodvibesonly" - Aarti Chabria captioned this photo.
-
"Guess who just got married! Please give us your blessings" - Aarti captioned this picture while announcing to the world about her marriage.
-
Aarti Chabria shared this picture on Diwali, last year (her first Diwali after marriage) and wrote alongside, "Here's wishing all of you lots of prosperity and light this festive season, from us!"
-
"@vish_beedassy you inspire me everyday.. Congratulations on your graduation at @cambridgeuniversity #london ! I am sooo soo proud of you!" - Aarti captioned this photo.
-
Wishing them a very happy wedding anniversary!
Aarti Chabria, who is best remembered as Akshay Kumar's heroine in 'Awara Paagal Deewana' (2002), celebrated her first wedding anniversary on June 23, 2020. A look back at her journey and how the Bollywood actress has changed over the years.
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe