See Photos: Amy Jackson enjoys a fun-filled baby shower

Amy Jackson. Pic: Instagram/@iamamyjackson

Amy Jackson has been enjoying her pregnancy. The actress, who is due next month, hosted a baby shower with her fiance George Panayiotou. The actress shared adorable pictures of the grand event, and they are beautiful.

The mom-to-be looked gorgeous in a blue bodycon dress. Flaunting her baby bump, she wrote - "The Baby Shower of Dreams by the fabulous @_alexandra_pisani & @corinthialondon team. The most beautiful afternoon celebrating my Baby Boy with best friends and Family. He's one lucky boy to have so many amazing women in his life. Thankyou for the STUNNING flower arrangements (sic)."

Take a look at the pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) onAug 30, 2019 at 5:04am PDT

Ever since she announced her pregnancy, Amy has been sharing pictures on her Instagram account, setting goals for many expecting mothers to come out in the open and embrace the transformation during pregnancy with open arms.

Last week, the actress revealed to her friends and family that she and her fiance are going to have a baby boy. She shared the news on her Twitter account by posting a video of her extravagant baby shower in which she announced, "It's a boy." The star captioned the post: "We're having a..."

Last month, Amy jetted off for a quiet vacation in Italy. She shared pictures of the vacation, in which she can be seen decked in a white ensemble, which highlighted her bump. The actress was seen enjoying a boat ride. With her hat on, she looked no less than a royal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) onJul 10, 2019 at 8:34am PDT

Amy Jackson is due in September and plans to marry George Panayiotou after the baby arrives. Amy and George got engaged in May this year. George Panayiotou is the son of millionaire British property developer, Andreas Panayiotou, who owns a chain of hotels. According to reports, the couple has been dating since 2015.

On the professional front, Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has starred in many Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films. Amy's last movie outing was the Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. Amy Jackson's notable Bollywood films include Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.

