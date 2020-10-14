See Photo: Ananya Panday glows away in a blue gown

Ananya Panday never ceases to charm the audience with her adorable looks and unique fashion sense. Her Instagram profile's comments section is often filled with appreciation and love from her fans. In her recent post - Ananya looks breathtaking, and the viewers are surely head over heels in love with her look!

Ananya is seen wearing a blue gown with a slit which really complements her style. She filled her captions with several comical emojis.

The actress’ recent movie Khaali Peeli, brought in waves of appreciation for the actress' Bambaiya avatar. Her sizzling chemistry with Ishaan Khatter in the film gathered a huge round of lauds and praises her way.

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled and the Pan-India film ‘Fighter’ where she will share the screen with Vijay Deverakonda.

