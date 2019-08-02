See Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana pens a note on meeting Tahira Kashyap after three months

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his social media account and shared a candid picture of his wife along with a funny caption.

Ayushmaan Khurrana wrapped up the shooting of Gulabo Sitabo and rushed back to his home to be with wife Tahira Kashyap. The Vicky Donor actor took to his social media account and shared a candid picture of his wife along with a funny caption.

In the picture, we can see Tahira dressed in black casuals, boots and a leather sling bag finding something in her pockets, when she got clicked candidly. Sharing the picture, Ayushmaan wrote, "Don't know what is she trying to find out? Ghar ki chaabi gum gayi thi shaayad. Ya main gum gaya tha kuch maheeno se. Coming back to her after 3 months. @tahirakashyap (Don't know what is she trying to find out? Might be the house keys, or I was lost for few months)".

The post was enough to pull the attention of several celebrities and social media users, who flooded the comment section with their witty replies. Actor Arjun Kapoor wrote, "She's looking for the next gem of a script for u [sic]", while music director Rochak Kohli replied, "Dior khulla to nahi reh gya? (Has she left her Dior open?) [sic]".

Producer Tanuj Garg said, "Haha. She looks more like a MI5 spook waiting to tote her gun @ayushmannk @tahirakashyap", and Actor Manav Vij also wrote, "Bhajji style naam di koi cheez hundi hai - @tahirakashyap (There's something called as style too).[sic]"

Tahira was quick to reply to her husband's fun banter. Sharing the same picture on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "When gym and loo isn't the only place you squat! And this is a strategically aligned one ( attempted at looking casual but miserably failing) where the best profile and a little bit of red are on the same side What ?? Posing and me??Noooo!! Isn't this how everyone waits for the elevator at 1 at night? [sic]."

Tahira Kashyap was detected with pre-invasive breast cancer last year. She shared the unexpected news with her thousands of followers on Instagram that she was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells.

Ayushmaan got to know about his wife's illness on his birthday last year. In an interview, he said, "It was difficult. Thanks to her, that she was brave enough to take it positively. I was in the middle of promoting these two films last year, Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho. And we got to know about it on my birthday. And we saw a film that day, Manmarziyaan — on September 14 and we got to know about this disease".

The actor further spoke about how his wife held her head high and how she refused to give in or bow down in the face of adversity.

"Tahira was like I want to just celebrate my life, take it head-on and we are together in this — both fighting the disease and my promoting the films. So it was a collective effort. I am glad she has overcome it and as we speak, she is delivering a lecture on cancer, how to fight it, how to combat it. She's a leader now with cancer patients. She's an inspiration", he said.

On the work front, Ayushmaan is enjoying positive reviews for his last outing, Article 15. The investigative drama is helmed by Anubhav Sinha and also stars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Zeeshan Ayub, and Kumud Mishra. The film is based on Article 15 of the Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. The movie released on June 28.

He will be next seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo. The movie is a quirky family comedy film written by Juhi Chaturvedi. The upcoming flick is being directed by Shoojit Sircar. The forthcoming film helmed by Shoojit is Ayushmann's first collaboration with Amitabh. He also has Dream Girl, Bala, and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in the months to come.

