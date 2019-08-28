See Photo: Farhan Akhtar begins shooting for Toofan

bollywood

Farhan Akhtar shared the image on his Instagram account

Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday began shooting for Toofan. The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial will see Farhan playing a boxer. The duo had earlier collaborated for the biopic based on Indian athlete Milkha Singh, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

The Rock On star shared the news on Instagram alongside a picture of a clapperboard. "Day 1. #ToofanInTheMaking #nerves #excitement #cinemagic #lovemyjob," the 45-year-old actor captioned the picture.

The star is going an extra mile to get the desired look and has been on a workout spree. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor has been actively posting his workout session clips and pictures over his Instagram handle, which is making his fans eager to watch him essay the role of a professional boxer on the big screen. After the slaying, the role of an athlete in his movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the actor's fans are now well assured that they will be enthralled by his power-packed performance in the upcoming movie.

With a trail of posts across his social media, Farhan makes sure that his fans are a part of his fitness sessions. The actor has been sweating it out in the gym pumping iron apart from also taking up boxing.

After receiving accolades for his touching role of Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and now in Toofan, the actor will slip into the character of a boxer. Farhan Akhtar is not only known to have carved a niche in the acting space but many brands are opting for Farhan as the face of their sports line.

Farhan is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, The Sky Is Pink where the actor will be sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra after their previous work, Dil Dhadakne Do. The Sky Is Pink also features Secret Superstar actress Zaira Wasim. The film is reportedly based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, played by Wasim, and traces the love story between her parents. After elaborate shooting schedules across London, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Mumbai, Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra wrapped up the shoot of The Sky Is Pink early in March.

The Sky Is Pink will be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under his home banner Roy Kapur Films and will hit theatres on October 2019.

