See Photo: Ileana D'Cruz shares a glimpse of her birthday celebration

Ileana D'Cruz celebrated her birthday on November 1 and on her Instagram story, was sharing all the wishes that her fans couldn't get enough of. And now, taking to her Instagram account again, she has given a glimpse of how her celebrations looked like.

She wrote how her birthday during the pandemic and away from the family was made special by her lovely team. Have a look at her post right here:

Ileana is now gearing up for a comedy called Unfair N Lovely with Randeep Hooda. Subverting the on-going narrative, Ileana D'Cruz will be seen in the titular role of Lovely and will be paired with Randeep Hooda for the first time. Marking the directorial debut of Balwinder Singh Janjua (famed screenplay writer Saand Ki Aankh and Mubarakan), the film comes at a critical time when women are being encouraged towards empowerment and the society aims to stand firmly against misnomers that promote fair skin.

She's also gearing up for The Big Bull with Abhishek Bachchan. For the uninitiated, this drama is touted to be based on the life of Harshad Mehta and the securities scam that happened in 1992. The film will release on Disney Plus Hotstar. The story will narrate real-life events of the Indian financial market between 1990 and 2000 and will be directed by Kookie Gulati. It's bankrolled by Ajay Devgn.

