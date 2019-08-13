See Photo: Janhvi Kapoor is the spitting image of Sridevi

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor shared an image of her visiting a temple on the occasion of Sridevi's birth anniversary in which she looks like a mirror image of her mother.

Jhanvi Kapoor visiting a temple on the occasion of Sridevi's birth anniversary. Pic: Instagram/@janhvikapoor

On the occasion of late actor Sridevi's birth anniversary, daughter Janhvi Kapoor paid a visit to the Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh. She shared the picture on her Instagram account.

In the photo, Janhvi can be seen wearing a traditional neon yellow lehenga which she paired it with a green dupatta. Janhvi looks like a mirror image of her mother in the picture. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) onAug 12, 2019 at 9:33pm PDT

Earlier, the Dhadak girl remembered her mother through a heartfelt post on her social media handle. Sharing an image of Sridevi, Janhvi captioned the post, "Happy birthday Mumma, I love you".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) onAug 12, 2019 at 7:14pm PDT

Janhvi Kapoor's aunt and Sonam Kapoor's mother, Sunita Kapoor also remembered the brilliant actress on Instagram. She shared a photo of herself with Sridevi. She wrote, "Memories are always special. Sometimes we laugh by remembering the times we cried, and we cry by remembering the days we laughed;!!! That’s life. Happy birthday Sri..Miss you so much [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunita Kapoor (@kapoor.sunita) onAug 12, 2019 at 1:02pm PDT

Anil Kapoor, also took to Twitter to remember Sridevi. Anil Kapoor and Sridevi acted together in the much-loved movie Mr India.

Today is a bittersweet day as we celebrate you on what would have been your 56th Birthday…We feel the sadness of your loss deeply, but remembering your smile and the joy you brought to all our lives unites us in your memory...We miss you everyday #Sridevi! pic.twitter.com/O8XwPUQGy4 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 13, 2019

One of the biggest female actors of Bollywood, Sridevi died aged 54 on February 24, 2018, by accidentally drowning in a bathtub in Dubai. She is remembered for her performances in some of the most iconic Bollywood films like Mr India, Nagina, Sadma, ChaalBaaz, Chandni, Khuda Gawah, among many others in different Indian languages. Sridevi, who made a comeback to Bollywood in 2012 with English Vinglish after a hiatus of 15 years, was last seen in Mom in 2017.

See photos: Sridevi: Candid pictures of the actress you may not have seen

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates