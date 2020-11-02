See Photo: Katrina Kaif poses in a PPE kit, talks about safety

Katrina Kaif, up until now, was sharing pictures and videos with her fans on her Instagram account from home during the initial stages of the lockdown. One of the earliest and funniest videos that comes to mind is the video where she could be seen cleaning her house and also play cricket with the broom stick.

The next video gave us a glimpse of her shenanigans with her sister and a compilation of their best moments. But now, after a long time, she has stepped out for work and has taken to her Instagram account to share a picture with her fans. She could be seen in a PPE Kit and talked about safety.

Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Safety first ðÂÂ· outfits not bad either ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) onNov 1, 2020 at 1:32am PDT

The actress has been in the Hindi film industry for the last 17 years. She made her debut with the 2003 film Boom.

During the initial stages of her career, when she was raw as an artist and learning the ropes, she was described as the lucky mascot by actors and filmmakers. And why not? In a span of just two years (2007-2009), she had eight massive money-spinners that only cemented her clout in Bollywood. It all started with Namastey London and continued with films like Apne, Partner, Welcome, Race, Singh Is Kinng, New York, and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

Owning to such staggering success, she became one of the most bankable stars and one of the highest paid actors in the industry. That's not all, her repertoire also boasts off blockbusters like Raajneeti, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dhoom 3, and Tiger Zinda Hai. Then came impressive performances in songs like Kamli (Dhoom 3), Ishq Shava (Jan Tak Hai Jaan), Pashmina (Fitoor), Chikni Chameli (Agneepath), and more recently, Swag Se Swagat (Tiger Zinda Hai).

Kaif is now all set to be India's first female Superhero in Ali Abbas Zafar's massively ambitious project. We have seen her moves and moving performances, now time to see how she saves the world! She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Bhoot Police with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and is also touted to star in Zoya Akhtar's gangster drama with Ranveer Singh.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Launches Kay Konversations To Celebrate Women Of Courage

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news