See Photo: Malaika Arora aces glittery pant-suit look

Updated: Feb 09, 2020, 08:47 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Malaika Arora shared a trail of pictures on her Instagram where she is seen dazzling in a shimmery purple coloured pant-suit.

Image source: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
Image source: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

08:44:51Almost a month after pulling out the J-Lo look, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora brought back the 90s disco look in her new photoshoot. The style icon shared a trail of pictures on her Instagram where she is seen dazzling in a shimmery purple coloured pant-suit.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onFeb 8, 2020 at 1:18am PST

Arora's chandelier earrings, glossy hair, and disco themed make-up added the oomph factor to her stunning ensemble. The 46-year-old, whose effortless glamour is untouched by the march of time, delighted her followers as she shared three such photographs on Instagram on Saturday that swayed the Internet away.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onFeb 7, 2020 at 11:06pm PST

"Talk to the hand, coz I ain't listening ...." Arora captioned the picture.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onFeb 8, 2020 at 2:53am PST

Scores of compliments poured in besides to the photographs as the online-commentators couldn't curb their excitement.

