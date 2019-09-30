See Photo: Meet Shah Rukh Khan's doppelganger from Jordon

From Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, there are many Bollywood celebrities who have doppelgangers. Another celebrity to join this list is Shah Rukh Khan.

The superstar's doppelganger resides in Jordon and is a professional photographer. Several Instagram users shared some pictures of him who looks like the spitting image of SRK. In one of the pictures, we can see the man getting mobbed for selfies and autographs.

The pictures spread like wildfire on Instagram, with several SRK fans flooding the comments section acknowledging the resemblance between the two. One user commented on the picture saying, "Looks like shahruks lost judwa broder", while another wrote, "Srk after 20 years from now."

View this post on Instagram The amazing resemblance well it is Jordan based photographer #akramaleissawi A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onSep 29, 2019 at 10:48pm PDT

According to one social media user, the lookalike is a professional photographer who goes by the name Akram al-Issawi.

We are waiting for Shah Rukh's reaction about his internet twin!

On the work front, SRK was last seen on the big screen in December 2018 and since then has been missing from action. His last outing, Zero, opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif tanked at the box office.

There was a strong buzz that the Chennai Express star had said yes to a film, which will be directed by Aditya Chopra. More recently, there was also news that SRK had signed an actioner by Ali Abbas Zafar, which will also star Katrina Kaif. However, the actor clarified he has not signed any film.

Last month, at an award show SRK revealed that post Zero, he had decided to take a break and had been travelling and discovering new stories. ''I just finished the last film I made and to put it lightly, it was a disaster. I said to myself that let me enjoy a little bit of un-success as I had success for so long. So I have taken some time off for next four or five months," he said.

"As a matter of fact, I'm on these breaks... Coming here and meeting people, realising and discovering new stories, doing intellectual speaking," the actor added.

