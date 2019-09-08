Shah Rukh Khan on film rumours: I do a film when I say I am doing it

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in December 2018 and since then has been missing from action. The superstar is said to be on a short break from the movie. There was a strong buzz that the Chennai Express star had said yes to a film, which will be directed by Aditya Chopra. More recently, there was news that SRK had signed an actioner by Ali Abbas Zafar, which will also star Katrina Kaif.

However, the actor has now clarified he has not signed any film. The actor took to social media to answer the question, quashing all media reports and rumours. He said that when he actually signs a film, he will himself inform his fans about it.

Here's what he said:

It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it....otherwise it’s just post truth. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2019

Earlier, there was chatter that Aditya Chopra might helm a love story starring Shah Rukh Khan. The two had teamed up earlier for Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), Mohabbatein (2000) and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995). A source close to the development had told Pinkvilla, "Sajid and Shah Rukh had been discussing making a film for quite some time. Their collaboration has been on the cards and now, it's mostly happening. Sajid has offered LOL Land OF Lungi to Shah Rukh Khan. It's a masala actioner that's a remake of Ajith starrer Veeram. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji (sic)."

This isn't the first time the actor has dismissed reports of signing his next film. Last month, at an award show SRK revealed that post Zero, he had decided to take a break and had been travelling and discovering new stories. ''I just finished the last film I made and to put it lightly, it was a disaster. I said to myself that let me enjoy a little bit of un-success as I had success for so long. So I have taken some time off for next four or five months," he said.

"As a matter of fact, I'm on these breaks... Coming here and meeting people, realising and discovering new stories, doing intellectual speaking," the actor added.

On the work front, he was last seen on the big screens in Aanand L Rai's Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, which tanked at the box office. The actor is now producing Netflix' new series, Bard Of Blood which stars Emraan Hashmi as a spy. The spy thriller is the first original series developed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies for the streaming giant. The trailer of the web series dropped on August 22.

Bard of Blood is based on Bilal Siddiqui's book by the same name. The series is set against the backdrop of the Indian sub-continent. The multi-lingual series will tell the story of an expelled spy, Kabir Anand who is recalled from his new life as a professor in Panchgani to save his country and long-lost love. The show is an edge-of-the-seat thriller, which releases on September 27, 2019.

Also Read: See Video: Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Janmashtami by breaking Dahi Handi at Mannat in Bandra

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates