See Video: Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Janmashtami by breaking Dahi Handi at Mannat in Bandra

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday celebrated Janmashtami at his home at his residence, Mannat with family and fans in Bandra, Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan. Pic: Instagram/@srkuniverse

Like every year, Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday celebrated Janmashtami at his home at his residence, Mannat with family and fans in Bandra, Mumbai. The superstar also indulged in breaking the Dahi Handi. In the video that has gone viral on the Internet, we can see Shah Rukh with a coconut in his hand completing the Janmashtami rituals by breaking the pot.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram #HappyJanmashtami2019 â¤ï¸ A post shared by SRK Universe (@srkuniverse) onAug 23, 2019 at 11:38pm PDT

SRK wasn't the only one who celebrated the festival with great fanfare. Aamir Khan also celebrated the birthday of Lord Krishna by sharing a video of his youngest son Azad breaking Dahi Handi.

The actor shared a picture and wrote, "Wishing everyone a very happy Janmashtami! [sic]"; following the picture, he further shared the video with the caption, "#happyjanmashtami".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) onAug 24, 2019 at 5:35am PDT

Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan Raj Kundra also celebrated Janmashtami by breaking Dahi Handi at his residence. Shilpa shared the video of the ritual on her Instagram account. She wrote, "My lil #Krishna and our yearly ritual celebrating #Janmashtami at our home.. #ViaanRaj #smashingit and getting better every year. Happy Janmashtami to all..lots of love and happiness to my instafam #happyjanmashtami [sic]."

Speaking about Shah Rukh, the actor on Friday visited Bandra station to launch heritage postal stamp on the completion of 150 years of the railway station. The usually crowded Bandra station was brimming fans and local commuters waiting to catch a glimpse of him. The event, which lasted for 15 to 20 minutes, even saw commuters stepping out of trains to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood star. At the event, he also said, "I have romanced, danced and done songs with many actresses at different stations, except Bandra. Now, I might add it to my future list [for movies] as I have visited it."

On the work front, was last seen on the big screens in Aanand L Rai's Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma tanked at the box office. The actor is now producing Netflix' new series, Bard Of Blood which stars Emraan Hashmi as a spy. The spy thriller is the first original series developed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies for the streaming giant. The trailer of the web series dropped on August 22.

Bard of Blood is based on Bilal Siddiqui's book by the same name. The series is set against the backdrop of the Indian sub-continent. The multi-lingual series will tell the story of an expelled spy, Kabir Anand who is recalled from his new life as a professor in Panchgani to save his country and long-lost love.

The show is an edge-of-the-seat thriller, which releases on September 27, 2019.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan: Let me enjoy a little bit of un-success as I had success for so long

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates