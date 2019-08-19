Watch: Shah Rukh Khan leaves fans curious with new video for Netflix

web-series

Shah Rukh Khan shared a video on social media that has him on a call for his new role. The video was shared by Netflix on their social media account

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the teaser shared by Netflix on their Twitter account.

On Monday, web streaming application, Netflix shared a teaser of Shah Rukh Khan. The video has King Khan in an interaction with somebody over the phone. The conversation is about playing the role of an interrogator, and Shah Rukh confidently says that he can play any character as he's a good actor. All this while, the superstar is under the influence that the role is for a film. However, to his surprise, the Dilwale actor learns that the portrayal of an interrogator is not for any film but for an Intelligence Agency Recruitment. Later, the person on the other side of the phone hangs up on Shah Rukh Khan.

Netflix India shared the teaser on their social media account and wrote: "Still waiting on that callback." Well, there isn't any clarity on what the teaser is about, and this has left the fans to play the guessing game. While there are some, who say that the 53-year-old will play the role of an interrogator in the web show, Bard of Blood by Netflix, there are a few other followers, who say that his production house, Red Chillies is just producing it. Unless the application or the star himself clears the air, their fans will be left curious.

Watch the teaser here:

Talking about Bard of Blood, this marks Shah Rukh Khan's first association with Netflix India and also marks the debut of actor Emraan Hashmi. The show is an edge-of-the-seat thriller, which releases on September 27, 2019. Speaking about Bard of Blood, Emraan had told mid-day, "It's like shooting three films simultaneously. We have seven episodes, each 45-minute-long. We are catering to 190 countries; so, the concept of 'Indianising' things doesn't apply here. It has to be real; it can't be illogical and jingoistic like most of our films."

Shah Rukh Khan's first web show, Bard of Blood is based on Bilal Siddiqui's book by the same name. The series is set against the backdrop of the Indian sub-continent. The multi-lingual series will tell the story of an expelled spy, Kabir Anand who is recalled from his new life as a professor in Panchgani to save his country and long-lost love.

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan, he was last seen on the big screens in Aanand L Rai's Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. At the tenth edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, where he was invited as the chief guest, SRK spoke about Zero. He said, "I just finished the last film (Zero) I made and to put it lightly, it was a disaster. I said to myself that let me enjoy a little bit of un-success as I had success for so long. So I have taken some time off for next four or five months."

Also Read: Swara Bhasker: Shah Rukh Khan's vanity van's bathroom is the size of 1 BHK

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates