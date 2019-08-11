Swara Bhasker: Shah Rukh Khan's vanity van's bathroom is the size of 1 BHK

television

Swara Bhasker has got candid about Shah Rukh Khan's vanity van on the online chat show, Vanity Diaries. She describes it as "huge and extremely beautiful. He is obsessed with watching the news and keeping himself up-to-date. He is the most fun person to chill with."

She also revealed that his van's bathroom feels so enormous, that it can be a 1BHK! Meanwhile talking about her own vanity van, she said that more than any make-up products, dust-bins can be found everywhere as she is particular about keeping her van clean.



On the professional front, Swara Bhasker will next be seen breaking taboos around homosexuality with her next film, Sheer Kurma. The film also features national award-winning actress Divya Dutta. When asked about having Dutta on board, film's director Faraz Arif Ansari revealed that she was his only choice even while writing the film. He said, "Divya and Swara are two celebrated names in the industry and strong allies of the LGBTQIA+ community. It was an easy decision to approach them. In fact, when I started writing the film, I had Divya in my mind, and already saw her playing this role."

While many actors would not even consider playing an LGBTQIA+ protagonist, Dutta revealed that she had no reservations about taking up this role because of the rapport she shares with Faraz. "I have worked with him previously and I know what he has to offer. For me, this is not just a film. It's a story about relationships – including this woman's with her family and her partner, which is something that needs to be talked about amid all the taboo that exists in our society. I took up this role because I wanted to challenge myself as an actor and discover another side of me. I am in good hands, as I have Swara and Surekha ji as my co-actors, who are equally fabulous. I always wanted to share a screen with them. It is going to be lovely to bring in all the emotions of women who are in this and find a way to strike a balance in society."

