Swara Bhasker and beau Himanshu Sharma split after five years?

If reports are to be believed, Swara Bhasker and boyfriend Himanshu Sharma have broken up after five long years. Read on to know more.

Himanshu Sharma and Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker had been dating producer-writer Himanshu Sharma for about five years now. The two met in Varanasi while filming Raanjhana (2013), which Sharma wrote. A few years ago, there were also rumours of the couple planning to tie the knot, but Swara had refuted these rumours. Swara had told IANS: "The news was totally counterfactual. There are no marriage plans right now. We are both busy with our respective careers. To top that, I, for one, am too broke to get married."

Opening up further on her relationship, Swara, who has featured in movies like Raanjhanaa and Nil Battey Sannata, had said: "Yes, we are dating and are happy and committed. Now you know why Himanshu is my favourite dialogue writer."

Now, however, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Swara and Himanshu have split up. The duo had collaborated on one more movie besides Raanjhanaa, which was Tanu Weds Manu. Himanshu Sharma was also the creative producer on Swara's 2016 film, Nil Battey Sannata.

Last year, for Himanshu Sharma's birthday, the couple had taken off to Europe on a 10-day long trip across Italian cities Venice and Florence. A source close to Bhasker had told mid-day, "Swara has been in Europe since the past few days. She organised a romantic trip for Himanshu. The couple will bring in his birthday in sunny Venice and will later travel to Florence. They will conclude the trip with a final stop in Paris."

Sharma, who is a die-hard foodie, was treated to authentic Italian food at Bhasker's behest. The source further added, "They plan to shop for leather and art in Florence, besides visiting museums and heritage structures built during the Renaissance period, since they harbour an interest in history."

On the work front, Swara Bhasker is busy with projects for her production venture Kahaaniwaaley. She is also finishing writing a script which she hopes will go on the floors this year. Her target this year of acting is two films, as revealed by Swara in a recent interview.

