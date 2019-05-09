On pretext of taking a selfie, man takes a video to troll Swara Bhasker; actress roasts him!

bollywood

Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to hit back at the man, who on pretext of taking a selfie, recorded a video and said, "Ma'am, aayega toh Modi hi".

Swara Bhasker with the "fan"

One cannot deny the fact that Swara Bhasker is controversy's favourite child. However, the Veere Di Wedding actress surely knows how to tackle it aptly. After all, Swara belongs to the rare breed of actors who are vocal about political and social issues.

Recently, the actor was trolled by netizens, when a man posted a video of him with Swara Bhasker on his Twitter handle and said, "Epic beizzati (insult) sic."

The video was shot at an Airport when this man asked Swara Bhasker for a selfie. She obliged. However, the man slyly shot a video with her, while saying, "Ma'am, aayega toh Modi hee."

Check out this three-second video here:

Netizens were quick to troll the actress and the tweet was flooded with as good as 1,000 comments, 9,000 re-tweets and over 20,000 Likes.

Also Read: Swara Bhasker: Kanhaiya Kumar's win will be victory for democracy

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the man's tweet:

Naya Hindustan hai, selfie lega bhi, aur beizati bhi karega — Chowkidar Mittal!ð (@munshiji95) May 8, 2019

Also Read: Swara Bhaskar calls out comedian Trevor Noah over insensitive comments on Indo-Pak tensions

However, Swara shut the trolls by tweeting, "A guy asks for a selfie @ airport; I oblige ‘coz I don’t discriminate people who want selfies based on their politics. He sneakily shoots a video. Tacky & underhand tactics r trademarks of bhakts. I’m unsurprised. But always glad 2 make bhakts feel like their lives are worthwhile."

A guy asks for a selfie @ airport; I oblige ‘coz I don’t discriminate people who want selfies based on their politics. He sneakily shoots a video. Tacky & underhand tactics r trademarks of bhakts. I’m unsurprised. But always glad 2 make bhakts feel like their lives are worthwhile https://t.co/bKyFEOKZQh — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 8, 2019

Things did not stop there. The man replied to her tweet saying, "sneakily shoots video? I can see clearly you're in full attention and smiling! Dumb. nd I've nothing to comment about underhand coz you're expert in that. Instead of making bhakts life worthwhile make ur movies worth for money so that u'll not have to do gulami of RaGa long life."

sneakily shoots video? I can see clearly you're in full attention and smiling! Dumb. nd I've nothing to comment about underhand coz you're expert in that. Instead of making bhakts life worthwhile make ur movies worth for money so that u'll not have to do gulami of RaGa long life. https://t.co/iM7PD59RWh — Mikkuð¼ (@effucktivehumor) May 8, 2019

We wonder what Swara has to say on this!

On the work front, Swara Bhasker is busy with projects for her production venture Kahaaniwaaley. She is also finishing writing a script which she hopes will go on the floors this year. Her target this year of acting is two films, as revealed by Swara in a recent interview.

Also Read: Anupam Kher's tweet on artistes' vote call sparks debate

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates