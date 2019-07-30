Will Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Chopra team up to mark YRF's 50th year?

bollywood

It's been a while since Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra teamed up. We are waiting for the announcement

Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan

Yash Raj Films' turns 50 next year. The landmark occasion will definitely spell a big announcement. Though YRF prefers to be secretive and in denial mode, there's chatter that Aditya Chopra might helm a love story starring Shah Rukh Khan.

The two have teamed up earlier for Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), Mohabbatein (2000) and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995). After Zero (2018), everyone is waiting to know what King Khan picks next. Meanwhile, speculations abound — from SRK being part of Rajkumar Hirani's film to teaming up with Farah Khan's reboot of Satte Pe Satta and in Sajid Nadiadwala's remake of a South film. It's been a while since SRK and Adi teamed up. We are waiting for the announcement.

After the debacle of his last release Zero, SRK is currently on a break. Now, the actor has busied himself producing web shows and has Netflix original series like Bard Of Blood and Betaal to his credit.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan may make a comeback with Sajid Nadiadwala's next action masala entertainer. A source close to the development told the website, "Sajid and Shah Rukh had been discussing making a film for quite some time. Their collaboration has been on the cards and now, it's mostly happening. Sajid has offered LOL Land OF Lungi to Shah Rukh Khan. It's a masala actioner that's a remake of Ajith starrer Veeram. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji (sic)."

The source further added: "He has not given a green signal to any project. It's true he is in talks for LOL but he has not taken a call on the same yet. He's reading all the scripts that are coming to him and will decide on his next project in a few months from now. He has watched Veeram and liked how the makers have spinned off the Hindi version. LOL is not only massy but is extremely funny and entertaining. As of now, SRK has liked the script."

On the professional front, SRK was last seen along with son Aryan recently as the voiceover artists for King Mufasa and son Simba respectively in the Hindi version of The Lion King. The film follows the adventures of Simba, who is to succeed his father Mufasa as King of the Pride Lands and narrates a tale of how he rises up to the occasion despite several attempts to bring him down by his villainous uncle Scar. The film released in India on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

