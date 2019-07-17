It's official; Shah Rukh Khan to produce Hindi horror series Betaal

web-series

Netflix announced that Shah Rukh Khan will produce the Hindi horror series, Betaal, which is set in the pre-Independence era. It will be helmed by Ghoul director Patrick Graham.

There had been a buzz about it and now, it is official. Yesterday, Netflix announced that Shah Rukh Khan will produce the Hindi horror series, Betaal, which is set in the pre-Independence era. It will be helmed by Ghoul director Patrick Graham. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and brother Karnesh will serve as executive producers on Mai.

The series revolves around a woman who finds herself sucked into a world of white-collar crime and politics. It will be co-produced by Gaurav Verma, Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix. This series will apparently feature Vineet Kumar Singh and Aahana Kumra, among others. Alankrita Shrivastava's Bombay Begums and American actor-director Ravi Patel's Messy are also part of the streaming platform's list of upcoming series.

King Khan is also in news, as the actor will be bestowed with an Honorary Doctorate at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. A global icon, multi-award-winning actor, producer and women's equality advocate, Khan, will be awarded La Trobe University's highest accolade during his visit to Australia for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan have lent their voices for King Mufasa and his son Simba respectively in the Hindi version of Disney's live-action film The Lion King. The Lion King follows the adventures of Simba, who is to succeed his father Mufasa, as King of the Pride Lands, and narrates a tale of how he rises up to the occasion despite several attempts to bring him down by his villainous uncle Scar. The film will release in India on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

