Shah Rukh Khan to be bestowed with an Honorary Doctorate at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Shah Rukh KHan will be honoured for extending his support to a foundation that looks after underprivileged children and women empowerment.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to be bestowed with an Honorary Doctorate at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Global icon, multi-award winning actor, producer and women's equality advocate, Khan, will be awarded La Trobe University's highest accolade during his visit to Australia for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.
A source informs, "La Trobe is the first Australian University to award Mr Khan with an Honorary Doctor of Letters (honoris causa), in recognition of his efforts to support underprivileged children, his unwavering dedication to the fight for women's empowerment through MEER Foundation and his unparalleled achievements in the Indian entertainment industry. Meer Foundation is a philanthropic foundation named after Shah Rukh Khan's father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan which aims to effect change at ground level and works to build a world that empowers women. One of the key focus areas under women empowerment has been to support the cause of acid attack survivors. The Foundation provides support to women victims of acid attacks and major burn injuries through a 360-degree approach that helps them with their medical treatment, legal aid, vocational training as well as rehabilitation and livelihood support. The foundation's efforts are not limited to helping acid attack victims alone. It has sponsored treatment and surgeries for women and children at several hospitals across the country. In addition, Meer Foundation has also helped organize health camps, movie screenings, and events for disadvantaged women and children."
On his part, Khan said having his humanitarian endeavours recognised for the first time in Australia was a great honour. "I'm proud to be conferred with a great University like La Trobe which has a long-standing relationship with Indian culture and impressive track record in advocating for women's equality. I feel truly privileged to receive this Honorary Doctorate and I would like to sincerely thank La Trobe for choosing to recognise my achievements in such a humbling way."
Festival Director of the IFFM, Mitu Bhowmick, said the festival is lucky to have La Trobe as a partner, "The University shares our festival's core values of inclusion, diversity and cultural growth. To be a part of this magnificent celebration of Mr Shah Rukh Khan's amazing work, with La Trobe, is a matter of great joy and pride for the festival."
La Trobe will present Mr Khan with his Honorary Doctorate on Friday 9 August at its Melbourne campus in Bundoora.
