Shah Rukh Khan enjoys vacation with Suhana, Aryan and AbRam in Maldives

Shah Rukh Khan's fan clubs have been sharing photos of the superstar spending quality time with his children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Shah Rukh Khan's fan club shared this picture on their Instagram account

Shah Rukh Khan is on a vacation with children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. The actor was spotted at the Maldives airport with his three "musketeers". While he held AbRam's hand, Suhana and Aryan walked behind them. Shah Rukh's wife, Gauri, gave this trip a miss. However, Shah Rukh's personal bodyguard, Ravi, accompanied him to the island city.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Shah Rukh Khan has recently dubbed for the Hindi version of The Lion King. The film has already released in India and is getting good reviews. While SRK voiced Musafa, his son, Aryan Khan voiced for Simba, Mufasa's kid in The Lion King.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh's last film, Zero, did not work well at the Box Office and the actor has decided to stay away from the movies for some time and spend some time with his family. The actor, on the other hand, is producing two web series for Netflix - The Bard of Blood, which features Emraan Hashmi and the other series is Betaal.

Shah Rukh Khan paved his way into the industry with Deewana in 1992, which was a stupendous success at the box office. Basking in the success of his film, the actor has travelled miles by beginning his career in acting with theatre in Delhi where he grew up before he moved to television with shows like Fauji and Circus, and eventually into the universe of films.

