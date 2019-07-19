See photo: Neha Dhupia shares an aww-dorable pic of daughter Mehr

bollywood

Neha Dhupia frequently shares glimpses of her baby girl, Mehr, on social media. The Roadies host has just shared an especially precious picture of Mehr on Instagram, as the baby completes eight months today.

Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Pic/instagram.com/nehadhupia

Neha Dhupia captioned the image: "8 months with our little miss sunshine"

How adorable is this photo, really? While Neha shares a number of Mehr's pictures on social media, the actress makes sure she never reveals her baby's face in any of the photos. Mehr could be seen sitting pretty in a little white tunic surrounded by picture books and toys.

Lots of Neha and Angad's industry friends commented on the photo. Boman Irani commented, "She's sunshine all right", while good friend Sania Mirza wrote, "Pudding" with a heart emoji. Dia Mirza and Anaita Shroff Adajania had a bunch of hearts for the tiny tot.

Neha Dhupia also reposted a Boomerang video of the little one's hand that husband Angad had originally shared. She wrote, "8months of holding these cute little hands"

Neha and Angad got hitched at a gurudwara ceremony in Delhi in May 2018 and welcomed their first baby Mehr Dhupia Bedi on November 18, 2018. Since then, the Tumhari Sulu actress regularly shares photos of her little munchkin on social media.

The couple wants Mehr to have a normal childhood. When questioned, Neha defended the move by saying, "Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira's photos don't come anywhere. If you don't want your child's picture to come out, they won't."

