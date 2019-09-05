See Photo: Nora Fatehi's new look will shock you!
Nora Fatehi shocked her fans by sporting a completely new look for her project. The Dilbar girl shared her look on her Instagram handle, asking her fans to get "ready"
In the picture, Nora donned a red tank top with bright pink tresses with a lifeguard cap. She coloured her hair and sported dashy black glares. Nora captioned her picture, "Are you guys ready for Noriana’s hot girl summer? #pepeta."
A day ago, the 27-year-old dancer teased her fans by posting a dance video on social media. In the video, Nora donned casual white tee and blue denim. Along with the video, she wrote, "Can u guys guess whats going on?..."
On the work front, Nora last appeared in with actor Vicky Kaushal in the music video of Arijit Singh's new non-film single, Pachtaoge. In the song, too, Nora showcases her acting skills as well as dance moves. The 27-year-old is currently in the spotlight as Bollywood's new dancing sensation thanks to her performance in Dilbar (Satyamev Jayate) and O saki saki (Batla House).
She credits her "dance performances" for all the fame coming her way. "I started my career as an actor but my acting skills did not get a lot of attention, and then I started doing whatever came my way. I got the opportunity to feature in hit songs, and I tried to showcase my dancing skills through them. Despite not being a trained dancer, I became a dancing sensation, which I would not have expected 10 years back. I just went with the flow. It was not planned.
"I am now where I am just because of my dance performances. People paid attention to me because of my dances. I feel my dance performances are helping in growing my brand as an artiste, as a lot of projects - including acting roles - are coming my way. Doors have opened for me," Nora told IANS.
"My focus has always been acting ever since I came India. Unfortunately, I did not start off well but now makers are approaching me with good roles and I am also trying to challenge myself, and put my best into everything. In the beginning, I had a problem speaking fluent Hindi but with time I have tried to improve myself. I really wanted to show people that I can act in Hindi, and I feel in Batla House I have proved it," she added.
