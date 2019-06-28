See photo: Nushrat Bharucha, Sidharth Malhotra to shake a leg in Marjaavaan

music

In the dim-lit still, Sidharth Malhotra and Nushrat Bharucha are seen sporting edgy attires while posing with background dancers behind them.

Nushrat Bharucha and Sidharth Malhotra in Marjaavaan

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor Nushrat Bharucha has been roped in for a song in the upcoming Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan. Film critic Taran Adarsh announced the news on Twitter by sharing a snap from the song, which is composed by Honey Singh.

Check out the song still from Marjaavaan right here:

Nushrat Bharucha comes on board for a song in #Marjaavaan... The song, composed and rendered by Yo Yo Honey Singh, was filmed on Sidharth Malhotra and Nushrat... Costars Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria... Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri... 2 Oct 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/gcfg5jCvJr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 28, 2019

The first look poster of the film, which will also start Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria, was unveiled last year, and its tagline "Ishq mein marenge bhi, maarenge bhi," hints at the film being a feisty love story.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the movie will see Sidharth sharing screen space with Riteish for the second time after 'Ek Villain' in 2014. He has also teamed up with his 'Aiyaary' co-star Rakul. The flick will hit the big screens on October 2 this year.

