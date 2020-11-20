See Photo: Nushrratt Bharuccha oozes oomph in checkered separates

Nushrratt Bharuccha has been giving the audience some major fashion goals with her glamorous looks. From sizzling in a chiffon black and pink block saree to a floral printed co-ord piece, her looks have hit the bull's eye with the viewers. This time, the Bollywood Diva raised the temperature with her recent social media post, where she dons upon a two-piece checkered outfit, and looks every bit of a diva.

The outfit is paired with a pair of white tie-up heels, which seems to compliment her look wonderfully. With a half-up half-down bun and warm makeup hues, her overall look surely checks out every box. Sharing a carousel of pictures, she writes, "This outfit "checks" out, doesn't it? (sic)."

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

After stunning the audience with her first ever 'Haryanvi' look in Chhalaang opposite Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt will be next seen in Hurdang opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Verma.

