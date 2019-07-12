See photo: Ram Charan's first Instagram post with his mother is so precious

regional-cinema

Ram Charan announced his Instagram debut in style with a video, featuring him in a pool, shirtless. The video was posted by his friend and fellow actor Rana Daggubati.

Ram Charan with his mother. Pic/Charan's official Instagram account

Ram Charan sent his fans into a tizzy when he made his debut on Instagram recently. Now, the RRR actor has gone on and shared a lovely first post on his Insta handle that features his mother.

The Telugu megastar announced his Instagram debut in style with a video, featuring him in a pool, shirtless. The video was posted by his friend and fellow actor Rana Daggubati. Daggubati captioned the video as, "ENTER THE DRAGON!! Welcome to Insta brotherman!! @alwaysramcharan"

"Hey guys, I'm finally debuting on Instagram. It is going to be an amazing connectivity on this new platform. It is new for me, I'm going to have so much fun. It is going to be mad (sic)," Charan says in the video.

Ram Charan, while sharing the post with his mum, wrote, "Somethings never change !! Dedicating my first post to u. Love u Amma. #mamasboy #forever." How beautiful is this picture? The photo is a collage of two images, one from his childhood and one from recent times. Both pictures feature a smiling, happy Ram Charan with his mother.

As his display picture, the actor chose an intense side-profile look of himself. The actor already has a verified account and over four lakh followers currently.

On the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR. RRR is a period action film, which is simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil and also being dubbed in Hindi and Malayalam. Alia Bhatt has bagged the film and will be seen alongside Ram Charan. According to reports, the 26-year-old is playing the character of Sita opposite Charan.

Written by SS Rajamouli, RRR will hit the theatres on July 30, 2020. RRR is Rajamouli's tribute to the freedom fighters as he wants to portray them in their full glory, which showcases Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharama and Jr NTR Komaram Bheem.

While Ram Charan's action-heavy introductory sequence has already been shot, the team will film the entry scene with Jr NTR in a few weeks. Said a source, "While that of Ram Charan's opening act was allotted a budget of Rs 15 crore, for Jr NTR, the team has gone up to Rs 25 crore, which is more than the overall budget of many small films."

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI