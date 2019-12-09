See Photo: Sanjay Kapoor celebrates 21 years of togetherness with Maheep Kapoor in a special way

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Actor-producer Sanjay Kapoor celebrated his 21st marriage anniversary with Maheep Kapoor by sharing a throwback picture from his marriage. In the picture, Maheep can be seen garlanding Sanjay, who looks at her lovingly. Sanjay looked dapper in a white kurta, while Maheep looked beautiful in a golden coloured saree.

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram 21 years â¤ï¸ A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) onDec 8, 2019 at 9:48pm PST

On the happy occasion, the couple had a grand bash at their residence along with their children - daughter Shanaya Kapoor and son Jahaan Kapoor. In the pictures shared by Sanjay on his Instagram handle, we can see Maheep and Sanjay can be seen cutting their respective cakes, while Shanaya and Jahaan are cheering in the background.



Image sourced from Sanjay Kapoor's Instagram account

Maheep also shared pictures of the family party on her Instagram handle. They were joined by Antara Marwah and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram Family nights â¤ï¸ #TheBestKind #HappyAnniversarySanjay ð¤ #RiotTheCutest A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) onDec 8, 2019 at 10:34am PST

The couple were wished by several celebrities, who took to social media and wished them. Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Happy happy to both of you. love and happiness always", while Malaika Arora left an adorable comment which read: "Happy anniversary darlings."



Image sourced from Sanjay Kapoor's Instagram account

On the work front, Sanjay was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite her niece Sonam Kapoor. the film followed the story of Zoya Solanki (Sonam Kapoor) who is an advertising agent who ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket. The film flopped at the box office.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates