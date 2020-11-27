See Photo: Sonakshi Sinha leaves behind a piece of her heart as she leaves Maldives

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha on Thursday bid goodbye to Maldives, her favourite vacation spot, with a heavy heart. "Everytime I leave Maldives a piece of my heart stays back! Until we meet again (sic), " Sonakshi posted on her verified Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

The actress, who was vacationing in Maldives over the past few days, has been flooding Instagram with beautiful photographs of herself from the beaches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Sonakshi has also shared that she is an "island girl" and is the "happiest in the water".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

The actress will next be seen in "Bhuj: The Pride Of India". The war action film, based on a true story, also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi, and Sharad Kelkar. It is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever