See Photo: Sonakshi Sinha leaves behind a piece of her heart as she leaves Maldives
Sonakshi Sinha bid goodbye to Maldives, her favourite vacation spot, with a heavy heart
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha on Thursday bid goodbye to Maldives, her favourite vacation spot, with a heavy heart. "Everytime I leave Maldives a piece of my heart stays back! Until we meet again (sic), " Sonakshi posted on her verified Instagram account.
View this post on Instagram
The actress, who was vacationing in Maldives over the past few days, has been flooding Instagram with beautiful photographs of herself from the beaches.
View this post on Instagram
Sonakshi has also shared that she is an "island girl" and is the "happiest in the water".
View this post on Instagram
The actress will next be seen in "Bhuj: The Pride Of India". The war action film, based on a true story, also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi, and Sharad Kelkar. It is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.
*Keep scrolling to read more news*
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe