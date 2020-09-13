See photo: Sunny Leone's afternoon date with hubby Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone took to Instagram to share a picture of hers with husband Daniel Weber as she spent her afternoon date with him. The actress posted a picture with Weber, where he is seen wearing a black t-shirt, baseball cap and a mask, while Sunny is seen posing with him dressed in a midnight blue dress.

"Afternoon date with @dirrty99," she captioned the image. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Afternoon date with @dirrty99 ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) onSep 12, 2020 at 11:12pm PDT

Sunny recently went on a hike and she claimed she ended up walking 14 kilometres! Here's what she posted, last week:

The actress has spent a large part of the year in the US with her family, because she felt it was safer there than in India at the peak of the COVID pandemic. Sharing her decision on social media, Sunny had said, "Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer "coronavirus". Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do."

