Sunny Leone visits an animal reserve with husband Daniel and kids

Sunny Leone is in the US with her husband Daniel Weber and kids Nisha, Noah and Asher. The family moved to the US soon after the lockdown was imposed, in an effort to stay safe from the pandemic. Sunny and her family have been having the best time with each other, and the actress frequently shares fun moments from their life abroad.

Recently, she shared a photo with husband Daniel when the family visited an animal reserve. Sharing the picture, Sunny wrote, "Found a animal reserve to visit with @dirrty99 and the kids. He wanted me to write “just me, a camel and a donkey!” But that’s not so nice Weber!! Lol (sic)."

Isn't it an adorable photo? Sunny and Daniel seem to be following the safety guidelines to the T as both can be seen wearing masks even while clicking a photo.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber decided to bring their family to the States to keep them safe from coronavirus. Sharing her decision on social media, Sunny had said, "Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer "coronavirus". Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do."

