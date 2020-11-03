See Photo: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani dine out together, keep their mask mode on

There was a time when Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were often spotted in Bandra at their favourite restaurant, Bastian. The Coronavirus pandemic struck the globe and the whole world was quarantined for months. Now that things have begun to get relaxed, the duo is back.

The only difference is that this time, they were spotted at a restaurant in Juhu. A fan club of Shroff took to its Instagram account and shared a picture where the Baaghi 2 actors could be seen posing with a bunch of people. They kept in mind all the necessary precautions and had their mask mode on. Have a look right here:

Shroff has had a wonderful run at the ticket windows in his six-year career so far. Apart from the Baaghi franchise, he also has films like Heropanti and War to his credit. Patani made her debut with Neeraj Pandey's M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story in 2016 and was also seen in films like Kung Fu Yoga, Baaghi 2, Bharat, and recently in Malang.

She's now gearing up for KTina and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Shroff has already been roped in for Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4 recently. Heropanti 2 is slated to release on July 17, 2021.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Tiger Shroff's Air Flip Leaves Everyone Startled; Leaves Disha Patani Laughing Out Loud

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news