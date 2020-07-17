Tiger Shroff's air flip leaves everyone startled; leaves Disha Patani laughing out loud

Tiger Shroff is known for his impeccable workout regime. If not doing his martial arts training, the actor is often seen performing some high-octane parkour at his gym. The Baaghi actor has once again startled the audience with his new post. Tiger was seen performing a perfect air flip in the latest videos. Take a look at the video right away!

View this post on Instagram Great editing and an even better reaction @nadeemakhtarparkour88 A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) onJul 16, 2020 at 3:00am PDT

Looking at the post, Disha posted many laughter emoticons on the video.

Tiger Shroff has grabbed the title of action hero popularly after playing the main lead in the action-thriller franchise 'Baaghi', where he is showcasing his chiselled body performing some daredevil action sequences.

Meanwhile, for the 'I For India' concert that took place online, the 'War' actor tried his hands at singing. Tiger crooned the song 'Theher Ja' from Varun Dhawan starrer 2018 flick 'October.'

The I for India concert saw the biggest names in Bollywood come together to raise money for GiveIndia.org. The nation witnessed 85 Indian and global stars come on one platform to raise funds for GiveIndia Covid-19 relief fund for a fundraiser concert which was held live on 3 May 2020. One of the most surprising performances was delivered by the worlds youngest action star Tiger Shroff.

