See Photo: When little Adnan Sami met Amitabh Bachchan

Singer Adnan Sami on Thursday opened up on the time he met Amitabh Bachchan for the first time as a child. Sami posted an Instagram picture of the actor with him and his brother Junaid, clicked in 1982 when Big B was in Dubai. In the still, the actor wears shades and a white suit.

"ThrowbackThursday... In 1982, as a kid, I met @amitabhbachchan ji along with my brother Junaid for the first time in Dubai... Who knew that 20 years later, I would have the honour of working with him...I guess his hand on my shoulder had a subliminal blessing," Adnan wrote on Instagram.

Have a look right here:

Sami would go on to work with Bachchan in 2002, for his pop hit, "Kabhi Naee". The duo sang the song, as well as co-starred in the music video. The throwback picture has created a wave of nostalgia among social media users.

"Loved you guys in 'Kabhi Naee'. Please do one more collaboration soon," a fan requested.

