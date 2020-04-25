See photo: When Sunny Deol's 'dhai kilo ka haath' was only 50 gm!

The reticent Sunny Deol could not resist sharing a picture from the family album like most of his colleagues, who are keeping fans entertained by uploading throwback photographs. He posted a snapshot from his younger days with father Dharmendra.

The actor wrote, "Flashback... dad, my sister and me (sic)." He is seen indulging in a pillow fight and trying to beat the two 'into pulp'.

View this post on Instagram Flashback Dad my sister and me #life A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) onApr 22, 2020 at 11:53pm PDT

Netizens found the picture amusing. They wondered if his trademark 'dhai kilo ka haath' was in action even during his childhood days. But looking at his scrawny frame, one user quipped, "Uss time haath 50 gm ka tha aur aab dhai kilo ka (sic)." Sunny paaji could only laugh out loud.

On the work front, Sunny Deol has given his nod to a thriller, which will be helmed by South director Hanu Raghavapudi. "It's not a remake of any South film. It's an interesting subject, loaded with action and suspense. The character is different from what I have done till date. Though it's too early to say anything about my role, it requires me to put in some extra efforts," Deol told mid-day.

