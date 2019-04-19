See photos: Anand Ahuja is winning the internet as he ties Sonam Kapoor's shoelaces

bollywood

Anand Ahuja went down on one knee to tie Sonam Kapoor's shoelaces at a store launch in New Delhi. See Photos

Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand Ahuja (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Sonam Kapoor's businessman husband Anand S. Ahuja went down on one knee to tie his significant other's shoelaces at a store launch in the capital. She was all smiles, as was Anand as he tied a shoelace for her at the collaborative collection launch of Italian sports-fashion powerhouse FILA with Anand's multi-brand sneaker retailer VegNonVeg.

They posed happily for shutterbugs, and Anand seemed to be as smitten by Sonam as he seemed during their wedding.



FILA launches an ultra cool indigenous collaborative signature collection 'Masalabox mindblower' with VegNonVeg graced by Anand Ahuja and Sonam K Ahuja (Pic/Yogen Shah)

A preview of the FILA x VegNonVeg line was held in New Delhi on Thursday, and Sonam looked bright in a mustard dress with elaborate sleeve detail and a centre bow. She teamed it up with a pair of yellow and red sneakers from the line. Anand wore an all-black look but matched shoes with his wife.



FILA launches an ultra cool indigenous collaborative signature collection 'Masalabox mindblower' with VegNonVeg graced by Anand Ahuja and Sonam K Ahuja (Pic/Yogen Shah)



FILA launches an ultra cool indigenous collaborative signature collection 'Masalabox mindblower' with VegNonVeg graced by Anand Ahuja and Sonam K Ahuja (Pic/Yogen Shah)

The limited edition 'Masala Mindblower' sneaker has been inspired by a masala box in design and colour scheme, keeping in line with Anand's brand's aesthetic. The design, colourway and materials all come from the spicebox, with hints of VegNonVeg graphics and brand language.

Anand, Founder and Co-Owner, VegNonVeg, said in a statement: "Sneakers have always been more than just shoes to us. They have a culture of their own. Over time, we are committed to developing India's own story of sneaker and street culture and this collaboration is another step in that direction.

"We're excited by the opportunity to create a concept that pays homage to our Indian origins yet something that we think will appeal to the global market."

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor enjoys a retro night with husband Anand Ahuja in Delhi; watch video

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates