Sonam Kapoor enjoys a retro night with husband Anand Ahuja in Delhi; watch video

bollywood

Video of Sonam Kapoor dancing to the retro music with husband Anand Ahuja in New Delhi is going viral

Sonam Kapoor in a still from the video. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/anandahuja.

On Monday night, Sonam Kapoor's entrepreneur-husband Anand Ahuja shared a video of his wife dancing to the tunes of Bollywood music, and it has gone viral. The video was made in a New Delhi club, where Sonam Kapoor was seen having a gala time with husband Anand Ahuja and Nimish Shah (friend of Anand Ahuja). In the video, Sonam Kapoor was dancing to the retro song, Jimmy Jimmy Aaja from the film Disco Dancer (1982).

Anand Ahuja shared the video on his Instagram handle, in which, actress-wife Sonam danced like nobody's watching her. She let her feet loose and kept herself entertained by grooving to the old chartbusters. Everyone around looked happy to see her dance. Dressed in a white crop top and black palazzo, Sonam definitely gave us a deja vu to the '80s times.

While Anand was missing from the video, Sonam adviced him that the next time she goes on floors, he has to accompany her. She wrote, "Next time you also have to dance."

The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress also shared a picture of herself with her troupe and wrote: "A Team [sic]"

Sonam Kapoor frequently flocks between London, Delhi, and Mumbai with husband Anand Ahuja for work purposes. On the professional front, she was last seen on the big screens with her father Anil Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. She is currently filming for a film titled, The Zoya Factor, based on Anuja Chauhan's novel by the same name. Sonam will be seen with Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan in this film.

