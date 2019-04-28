See photos: Asin shares pics of her little girl and the internet collectively goes 'awww'

bollywood

Asin took to Instagram to share a few pictures of her little daughter, Arin, and the internet can't handle the cuteness

Asin's baby girl. Pics/instagram.com/simply.asin

Asin Thottumkal and her husband Rahul Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on October 25, 2018, just a day before Asin's birthday. The Ghajini actress had taken to social media then to announce the birth of her little munchkin, writing, "We are ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic Baby Girl earlier today. The last 9 months have been most special and exciting for the both of us and We would like to thank all our well wishers and everyone who has been part of our journey for all their love and support."

Now, Asin has shared a few pictures of her daughter, Arin, who is now 18-months-old. The child is absolutely adorable and knows just how to work the camera! Asin took to Instagram to share the pictures of Arin and captioned the post: "Sugar & spice.... All of 18 months ARIN #babybiker #babyballerina"

Arin is all sorts of cute in her biker outfit and her ballerina outfit, don't you think so? The kid sure knows how to pose for the shutterbugs as she pretends to touch her sunglasses and flaunt a badass attitude!

Asin's fans, too, have found the pictures extremely endearing. While one commenter wrote, "Omg !’ Too much swag like the mummy", another wrote, "OMG she's my Idol already".

Apparently, when Asin was blessed with the baby, the first glimpse of the baby girl was shared by Akshay Kumar, who had played cupid between Asin and Rahul. He also played the Best Man at their wedding. Here's what the actor had posted:

Asin was last seen in the movie All Is Well in 2015, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Supriya Pathak.

