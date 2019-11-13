See Photos: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti celebrates his birthday on the sets

Popular television star Aasif Sheikh has become a household name thanks to his character Vibhuti Mishra in popular comedy sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. The show, which has been running successfully for the past five years has become his extended family. The actor turned 55 on November 11. He celebrated his special day with the entire cast.

In the picture, we can see Aasif cutting his birthday cake in the presence of cast and crew. The birthday boy looked dapper in a black shirt and denim. We can't miss the beautiful smile on his face.



Aasif Sheikh, Shubangi Atre with the cast and crew

In the serial, Aasif shares a love-and-hate relationship with his neighbour Rohitash Gaud aka Manmohan Tiwari. But in real life, the two actors share a great bond. Their friendship was unmissable at the birthday bash.



Aasif Sheikh and Rohitash Gaud

In Bhabiji, Aasif plays the character of Vibhuti Ahuti Narayan Mishra, who is smitten by his neighbour's wife Angoori Manmohan Tiwari (played by Shubhangi Atre Poorey).



Aasif Sheikh and Shubangi Atre

After celebrating his birthday, Shubangi took to her Instagram account and wished the actor a happy birthday. She also penned an adorable note for him.

While Rohitash Gaud aka Manmohan Tiwari has fallen for Aasif's wife Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (played by Saumya Tandon). Similar to the lines of 90s sitcom, Shrimaan Shrimati, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain premiered in 2015, and since then has been one of the leading comedy sitcoms in the television industry.

