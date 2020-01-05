See Photos: Deepika celebrates her birthday with Ranveer Singh and acid attack survivors in Lucknow

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Deepika Padukone on Sunday celebrated her 34th birthday in Lucknow at the Sheroes Hangout cafe that is run by acid attack survivors. Deepika plays an acid attack victim in her upcoming film Chhapaak that releases on January 10. Deepika was joined by Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Vikrant Messey for the birthday celebrations.

Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh gave her a special surprise by joining the celebration. The Piku actress was overwhelmed by this sweet gesture. A smiling Deepika then cut the cake in presence of Ranveer, Meghna, Vikrant and acid attack survivors.

Deepika was gifted a special portrait by the acid attack survivors. In the pictures, she can be seen gracefully accepting it with Ranveer cheering in the background.

Deepika celebrated her birthday at a cafe that is run by acid attack survivors. They were excited to see Deepika, and the actor spoke to them about their stories.

Earlier, the Bajirao Mastani actress was spotted with her husband at the Mumbai Airport. The couple was greeted by a fan who was ready with a birthday cake. An overjoyed Deepika thanked her fan for the gesture and then went on to cut the cake and fed a piece to Ranveer.

On Saturday, the actress had celebrated her birthday in advance on Saturday with her Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Vikrant Massey. Deepika had a gala time with them and even thanked them for making her day special.

On the work front, she will be seen playing the role of Malti an acid attack survivor. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

